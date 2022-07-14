Rishi Sunak retains lead in race for British prime minister | World

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday consolidated his lead over rivals to become the next British prime minister to replace Boris Johnson. He had taken first place in the first round of voting on Wednesday (13).

Here’s how the score for the second round turned out:

Rishi Sunak: 101 votes

101 votes Penny Mordaunt: 83 votes

83 votes Liz Truss: 64 votes

64 votes Kemi Badenoch: 49 votes

49 votes Tom Tugendhat: 32 votes

32 votes Suella Braverman: 27 votes

Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated for getting less than 30 votes. The other 5 remain in the dispute and face each other in the third round that will take place on Monday (18). (Understand at the end of this report how the election of prime minister in the United Kingdom works).

Sunak faces competition from Penny Mordaunt, secretary of foreign trade, and Liz Truss, minister of foreign affairs, who launched her official campaign arguing that she was the only candidate with the experience to make the tough decisions needed.

Whoever gets the job will assume high inflation and low economic growth, as well as a lack of public confidence after Johnson’s troubled period in power.

After today’s result, Sunak thanked his supporters, and said on Twitter: “I am prepared to give everything I have in the service of our nation. Together we can restore confidence, rebuild our economy and bring the country together.”

Earlier, he said his economic priority would be to fight high inflation, not make the tax cuts promised by his rivals.

Truss, the latest to launch her official campaign, is the latest to also pledge to restore confidence in politics.

“I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative. I can lead, I can make tough decisions and I can make things happen. I’m ready to be prime minister from day one,” Truss said.

Asked why she didn’t resign last week when Johnson lost political support, she said: “I’m a loyal person. I’m loyal to Boris Johnson.”

The third round also includes former equality minister Kemi Badenoc and the chairman of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat.

If all candidates reach the 30-vote barrier, the one with the fewest votes will be removed.

How does the election of the prime minister work?

The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of prime minister of the United Kingdom.

There are several rounds of voting between conservative deputies. In each of them, the less voted ones are eliminated from the dispute. When only two candidates remain, all party members can participate in the selection and votes are sent by post.

The dates are set by a group called the 1922 Committee. According to the committee’s chairman, Graham Brady, the timeline for choosing Boris Johnson’s replacement was as follows:

12th of July: Candidates were officially nominated on this day. They must have the support of at least 20 other deputies to participate in the dispute.

July 13th to 21st: Initial rounds of election. Conservative Party MPs vote for their candidates. Those with the least votes are eliminated until only two contestants remain.

July 21: The British parliament goes into recess.

July to September: Voting continues by mail between the final two candidates. At this stage, all party members can vote (there are around 180,000 people).

September 5th: The winner of the contest is announced, who will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the new British Prime Minister.