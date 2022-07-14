Rodolfo Landim melts for Flamengo fans and promises reinforcements

Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim praised the club’s fan who went to Maracanã tonight (13). After the 2-0 triumph over Atlético-MG, which guaranteed the spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the president highlighted the beautiful party in the stands to push Rubro-Negro and help in the classification.

“We started to win this game with the participation of the fans, it was a beautiful party. Fla TV.

“We came out of an adverse score, we went ahead, we played much better. We deserved better luck in the first half, but we were graced in the second half with the second goal. The team is all to be congratulated. The fans especially. We saw a wonderful party”, complemented.

The manager also took the opportunity to praise the coach Dorival Junior and say that the team will have more reinforcements this season. Vidal and Cebolinha are already agreed, but the club is still looking for more names in the market, aiming at the transfer window that opens on Monday (18). Wallace, from Udinese, and Wendel, from Zenit, are other targets for the team.

“Now we will wait for the draw to see the next opponent. I am very confident in the work of Dorival and we will have the arrival of new players to reinforce the team. I see a good journey ahead”, he concluded.