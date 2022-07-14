“Ronaldo just tells me that I’ll bank”; Pedrinho BH ‘beats his chest’ and stirs up the heavenly crowd with a message about shirt 10 above average

The businessman is one of the main financial contributors to the recent history of the celestial team.

Even losing by 3 to 0 and being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by Fluminense, the celestial fans recognized the effort of the cruise and stood by the team. However, the Cruzeirenses were even more agitated with information referring to a weight name that is being aired in the team for the sequence of the season.

According to first-hand information obtained by the journalist André Hernan and confirmed by the sector manager of Raposa Samuel VenâncioO cruise would be interested in repatriating attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. It is worth mentioning that due to the financial reality of the Club, he would have to give up a good part of his salary to close with the team.

If we are talking about a big name, at Cruzeiro one name is always remembered: Pedro Lourenço, better known as Pedrinho BH. The businessman is one of the main financial contributors to the recent history of the celestial team and has already expressed his desire to bring a strong name to the team this year.

In an interview held in Mineirão, yesterday (12), for journalist Thiago Reis, from Itatiaia RadioPedro reinforced that he wants to help Cruzeiro and even mentioned Goulart. “Ronaldo didn’t look for me, but I want to help with the number 10. I want to help Cruzeiro and if it’s Ricardo Goulart, Ronaldo just has to tell me and I’ll bank!”.

In an interview for the channel Cruise Sportson YouTube, he had already commented that he was just waiting for Ronaldo’s approval. “We already discussed this with Ronaldo and his team is looking for that name. They have to choose. My commitment still stands. Let’s bring it!”.