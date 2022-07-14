Russia stays out of ExoMars mission, threatens to use European robotic arm

The European Space Agency (ESA) has officially ended cooperation with Russia on the ExoMars mission, which would launch the European rover Rosalind Franklin towards Mars. The decision was announced on Tuesday (12) by Josef Aschbacher, director of ESA, and was followed by a Russian threat to stop the use of the European robotic arm, installed on the International Space Station (ISS).

ExoMars is a program originally developed through a partnership between ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos. It has two missions: the first is the orbital probe Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been studying Mars; the second includes the Rosalind Franklin rover, which will look for signs left by possible living organisms on the Martian surface, and the Kazachok lander.

Representation of the Rosalind Franklin rover, from the ExoMars mission (Image: Reproduction/ESA)

In his speech, Aschbacher explained that the decision came due to the “circumstances that led to the suspension of cooperation with Roscosmos – the war in Ukraine and the sanctions that followed it –, which continue to prevail”. Now, with work with Russia on ExoMars suspended, ESA is looking at ways to replace Russian contributions.

Russia would supply the launch vehicle, a Proton rocket, the Kazachok module, some scientific instruments and radioisotope heating units. In the current situation, ESA could look for ways to work with NASA or, who knows, with European partners.

The formalization of ESA’s choice to end the partnership with Russia on the ExoMars mission is not surprising, as the space collaboration between the two had already been affected for some time. But it was not without consequences: in a post on the Telegram messenger shortly after the announcement, the director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, accused Aschbacher of “sabotaging” the ExoMars mission.

According to him, Roscosmos will bring back the Kazachok platform, which is in Europe for launch preparations, and has instructed cosmonauts aboard the ISS to suspend use of the European robotic arm. The arm is installed on the Russian Nauka module, launched last year, and is still in the commissioning process.

The Nauka module approaching the station (Image: Reproduction/NASA TV)

It is unknown whether the astronauts will, in fact, heed the orders and how they might affect operations on the station. Even so, Rogozin’s speech shows yet another tension in relations between Russia and its partners, which has been shaken since the invasion of Ukraine. “There is no room on the International Space Station for politics,” Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator, told reporters during an event to launch the first photos of the James Webb Space Telescope.

He stressed that both the crew on board the station and the ground mission control centers, installed in Houston (United States) and Moscow (Russia), continue with a very professional relationship. “This is an international science, technology and research effort that will continue,” he concluded. We just don’t know for how long.

Source: Via: SpaceNews