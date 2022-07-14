Ryan Gosling reveals first character details in “Barbie”: “Ken has no money”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, released this Wednesday (13), Ryan Gosling revealed the first details of Ken in “Barbie”. He declared himself proud of his “Ken-ergy” and drew a comparison with his character from the upcoming “Hidden Agent”.

“Ken’s life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think. Ken has no money. He doesn’t have a job, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t have a house, you know? He’s been through some things,” the actor told presenter Lauren Zima.

He agreed with Margot Robbie about the film not being what people expect: “I would never disagree with Barbie, I would never dream of it. I would say that anything Barbie says is correct. She’s right, it’s not what you think it is.”

Gosling also commented on the photos from the filming set, which moved social networks in recent weeks. “That’s nothing. I can’t wait for people to see the movie. It’s not what you expect. And that’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel is going to put me in a box.”

Check out the full interview:

Directed by Greta Gerwig, known for “Frances Ha” (2012), “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019), “Barbie” hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

