Samsung TV Plus adds three new channels and reworks grid numbering

Samsung introduced news on its free channel streaming platform this Tuesday (13). Samsung TV Plus received three new broadcasters and had some reformulations in the numbering of the grid. The list of inclusions includes the channels BR IN TV (VC 2082), Pluto TV The Dog Whisperer (VC 2210) and Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants (VC 2253). In addition to them, Spark TV has moved to number 2000, while Love Nature has been repositioned to 2215.

















BR IN TV consists of a broadcaster “that looks inside Brazil”. The program is made up of attractions that seek to highlight the true riches found in the national territory. Pluto TV, The Dog Whisperer, broadcasts the series 24 hours a day The Dog Whisperer. The program shows César Millan, an expert in animal behavior, in an attempt to rehabilitate problem dogs and also train people who take care of animals.