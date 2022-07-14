Santos identifies group that invaded the field and promises to expel partner after attacking goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians | Santos and Region

Santos Futebol Clube issued a statement, this Wednesday (14), and promised to expel from the board the members who were involved in the confusion that ended, including, with an aggression, through a flying, to goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians. According to the São Paulo Public Security Department, five people were detained. All have already been released.

Through a note, the club said it regretted the events that occurred at the end of the match against Corinthians, valid for the Copa do Brasil. “The Club does not condone aggressive attitudes, against everything that the sport preaches, and regrets having been the stage for vandals dressed as fans to act like marginals”.

Also according to the club, after the suspects were arrested, police reports were prepared with the application of a penalty restricting the rights of fans, consisting of a pecuniary fine in favor of the State and, also, a complaint with the Public Ministry. One of the fans, identified as Gabriel Andrade dos Santos, is a member of the club.

“Santos Futebol Clube has already identified that Gabriel Andrade dos Santos belongs to the Club’s membership and will begin the expulsion process. Any financial damages that the Club may suffer as a result of this occurrence will be legally charged against the violators. sorry with all your fans, with the athletes of the opposing team, with the CBF and with the general public who watched these unacceptable acts”, says the club.

In the summary of the game, won by Santos by 1 to 0, an insufficient result for the classification of the home team, referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves reported that Peixe fans threw bombs on the lawn, cited the aggression against goalkeeper Cássio after the end of the game and reported that seven fans were arrested.

According to the SSP, fans are between 20 and 33 years old. All were sent to the judicial duty of the 6th Police Station for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes, where a Detailed Term for the promotion of the riot was registered. The perpetrators were then referred to the Special Criminal Court (JECRIM) and released.

According to the referee of the match, “one of these fans managed to attack the Corinthians athlete, Mr Cássio Ramos, number 12, with a kick in his leg and the intervention of the Military Police was necessary”. The referee adds that the Corinthians team had to leave the field in a hurry. Because of the invasions, bombs thrown and the aggression against Cássio, Santos can be punished by the STJD.