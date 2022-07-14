São Paulo is interested in Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield

São Paulo is interested in signing Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, from Argentina. The 23-year-old midfielder has been well evaluated for a long time in the direction of the São Paulo club, with an eye on reinforcements for the transfer window, open from next Monday (18). Tricolor carried out a consultation and is evaluating the possibility of negotiating a model that is financially viable.

Galoppo is seen at Tricolor as a good player and a promising youngster. He has eight goals and two assists in 27 games for Banfield this season.

After renewing coach Rogério Ceni’s contract until the end of 2023, São Paulo looks at the ball market in search of market opportunities. One of the names on the agenda is that of the Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi, from Manchester City, who has been on loan in recent seasons.

So far the club has hired Marcos Guilherme. On the other hand, Rigoni and Gabriel Sara are leaving.

