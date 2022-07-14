Sean Penn asks only vaccinated people to see his new movie

After require vaccination against covid-19 of the entire team of his new series, actor and director Sean Penn returned to talk about immunization in an interview.

By participating in the program of presenter Seth Meyers, Sean released his new film, called flag dayand talked about the project’s exclusive theatrical release.

“I hope and I ask, as much as I want people to go to the movies, I really just want people who have been vaccinated to go, people who are safe for themselves and for others,” he explained.

Sean talked more about the film not being released digitally at first: “For me, the fact that the film is exclusively in theaters, I think it appeals to people like me. If I’m interested in seeing a film, I don’t want the convenience. of TV when a production is, like flag day yeah, made for the big screen. I’m lucky at the moment to have MGM as a distributor, who believed in the film in that way and gave us this exclusive period. [nos cinemas]. Of course, one day the film will go to digital platforms.”

“The movie will hit streaming platforms, but most people who haven’t been vaccinated are probably not interested in my movies anymore,” he joked about campaigning in favor of vaccination against covid-19.







flag day is inspired by the life of writer Jennifer Vogel, played by Sean Penn’s daughter, actress Dylan Penn. The film shows the complex relationship between the young woman and her cheating father, played by Sean Penn himself. To further bring the family together, Jennifer’s brother Nick is played by Sean’s other son, Hopper Penn.

The film, directed by Sean Penn, has great names in the cast like Regina King, who won an Oscar for If Beale Street Could TalkJosh Brolin, Thanos from Avengers: Endgameand Katheryn Winnick, from vikings. The screenplay is by Jez Butterworth, the name behind Ford vs. Ferraritwo Oscar-winning film.



