Seized marijuana is burned and residents suffer from smoke: ‘Stuck’

The burning of more than a ton of marijuana made residents of a Colombian city involuntarily feel the effects of the drug. The case took place on Monday (11) in Bello, when the Metropolitan Police set fire to more than 1,600 kilos of the weed, as a measure to combat trafficking in the region.

At first, witnesses who recorded the scene thought it was a common fire, according to the newspaper El Colombiano. But immediately the authorities went public through social networks to clarify that the smoke that took over the Norteamérica neighborhood was the result of the action against the sale of narcotics, with the destruction of the material seized.

What was just a police operation, took on new contours after many of the residents began to feel the effects of marijuana. One of them told local media that people were getting “locked in” by the smoke.

The population also went to the hammocks to play with the odor of the weed that took over the air: “This fire ‘broke’ the neighborhood. And I blame my neighbors”, joked one.

But despite many humorous testimonies, others also highlighted their discontent and concern about the situation.

“In my case, I have children and grandchildren. This shouldn’t have been done because it contaminates people,” complained one lady, in an outburst on Twitter, detailing that the smell and smoke lingered for about an hour in the city’s skies. .

“Do these people think this is the appropriate place to do this? There was a lot of concern in the surrounding areas,” wrote Santiago Zapata, another member of the community, who questioned why the population was not warned in advance about the burning.

In response to complaints, the Metropolitan Police claimed that it wanted to carry out a “controlled burning” and that it had not foreseen how the wind would spread the smoke, according to the El Tiempo website.

Also according to the authorities, another three tons of marijuana, in addition to the destroyed one, have already been seized this year in the same region. His fate was not informed.