Selena Gomez’s house is invaded once again by an uncontrolled fan

Actress and singer Selena Gomez’s security needed to be beefed up this week after her home was almost invaded again.

Last Sunday (10), a man was arrested after trying to break into Selena’s mansion in Los Angeles, California.

According to the website TMZ, the fan tried to jump a fence of the residence around 1 am, but the security team managed to stop him before he even managed to get close to Selena. He was charged with the crime of trespassing on property.

this is not the first time

Recently, another fan was approached and detained by the security team after writing, in blood, Selena’s name on a mattress and set fire to the object in front of the actress’ house.

This time, the police were called, and the man was captured.

Series with Selena Gomez renewed for a third season

The official profile of Only Murders in the Building announced this Monday, via Twitter, that Hulu has renewed the series for a third season. In Brazil, it is available on Star+.

Craig Erwichpresident of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, had the following to say about the series:

“Only Murders in the Building It is the true jewel in the crown. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

The series places characters from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez investigating a real crime of murder in the building where they live.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Critical reception

The series has 100% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes. See what critics say:

“The crime podcast itself, with its meandering narrative and self-obsession, is very funny” – Hugo Rifkind, Times (UK).

“There’s a lot of laughs – particularly towards the end where Martin delivers a phenomenal bit of physical comedy – but there’s also a real heart to the story” – Barry Divola, Sydney Morning Herald.

“Steve Martin, whose career has spanned television since before he was a writer and an occasional appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, has co-created in his 70s a splendidly funny, engaging, and you might even say young, series” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Teams.

“If Only Murders in the Building seems to have very little to say about a national obsession with violence (or even podcasts), at least it provides some fun comedy fun” – Brian Tallerico, The Playlist.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.