Sensational rating does not erase problems and needs

The 2-0 over Atlético-MG was fair. First half of great imposition, volume, submissions, clear chances and zero shots against Santos’ goal. The score was cheap.

But the opening 45 minutes were also missed opportunities. As has been happening since the time of Jorge Jesus. It takes several situations to score a goal.

Rodinei, as he had done two weeks earlier in Colombia, played well, especially in support, of course. But in the end he committed foolish mistakes so they wouldn’t forget who he was.

Léo Pereira was again a serious, confident, focused defender. Just a mistake in a hasty boat, when the red-blacks were already winning by the necessary goal difference.

David Luiz played his best game for the club. Thiago Maia was great, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro very well, Pedro decisive and Arrascaeta the ace that everyone knows. Gabigol fell short.

The top scorer, by the way, continues to have more repercussions through words and actions than goals. Once again he missed a chance when he could lead his team to 3-0, which would be fair and give comfort. But he needs to make more good games, only then will he be convincing.

Flamengo played an exemplary match, not perfect, but exemplary. However, weaknesses of some athletes and deficiencies in the squad cannot be ignored. You need to have an exact idea of ​​that.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to the Mauro Cezar YouTube Channel