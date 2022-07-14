Serbia eliminates the Olympic champions and will take Brazil in the semi – Web Vôlei

The United States is eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Women’s League of Nations 2022. Repeat for the chip to fall: the United States is eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Women’s League of Nations 2022. Something that few people expected happened this Wednesday , in Ankara, Turkey, with Serbia’s victory over the current Olympic champions and three consecutive times in the VNL by 3-2, partial 29-27, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25 and 15-13 .

And the Serbians will be Brazil’s opponents in the first semifinal of the Women’s League of Nations, on Saturday, probably at 9 am (GMT). The clash of the dreams of the Brazilian volleyball.

And, for the most unsuspecting, a message: Tijana Boskovic, Maja Ognjenovic and Milena Rasic, the three main names of the sport in the country, were not even registered in this VNL. It further increases the feat of the team led by Italian Danielle Santarelli. Without fear of making mistakes, the victory of this deprived Serbian team over the Americans is one of the biggest surprises in women’s volleyball in recent years.

The construction of the triumph began in the lineup. Zivkovic, 34, now using the married name Drca, started the lift in place of Mirkovic. And the experienced player, with a world title and Olympic silver on her resume, was very confident in the distribution.

On the other hand, Karch Kiraly, with seven remnants of the conquest in Tokyo, must have missed Larson, Hill and Bartsch, missing pointers in this new cycle. Plummer, starting in the position next to Robinson, did a lot of damage in the attack and in the pass. And the coach took a while to take her off the court, in the final part of the second partial, in exchange for Frantti.

Serbia was almost always ahead of the scoreboard. It was a brave team in the serve, conscious in the attack and cold to react when the Americans grew in the partials. In the interview before the start of the third set, Santarelli said that he would not give any “gift” to the rivals. And the amount of errors after the declaration grew. In addition, Drews and Frantti helped a lot in the turn of the ball, making the confrontation reach the tie-break.

In the last set, a pass by Lozo for the serve made Serbia go from 1-2 to 6-2. From then on, the European team needed a good inversion with Mihajlovic to manage the good difference to close the game and eliminate the main favorite.

In the list of top scorers, tip Lozo finished with 22, ahead of Bjelica, with 20. On the American side, tip Robinson scored 21, followed by Frantti, with 16.