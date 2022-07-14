Side or tip? Cipriano talks about his duties and agreement with Cruzeiro

photo: Tiago Mattar/EM/DA Press Marquinhos Cipriano signed a one-year contract with Cruzeiro Reinforcement of Cruzeiro for the second half of 2022, Marquinhos Cipriano, 23 years old, was released to football by So Paulo as a striker. In Europe, however, he ended up becoming a left-back. In Toca da Raposa II, he guarantees that he can perform both functions.

“I come to help Cruzeiro. Where the coach puts me (left-back or left winger) I’ll play and give my best”, said Marquinhos before the game against Fluminense, this Tuesday (12), at the entrance of the boxes. from Mineiro.

On the left side, the competition is fiercer. Rafael Santos started the year as a starter, but Matheus Bidu won the position and is now trusted by coach Paulo Pezzolano – a total of 23 games this season, with two goals and two assists.

Already at the top, Cruzeiro has faced many problems since the beginning of the season. Extremes of origin, Waguininho, Vitor Leque and Luvannor have a season of many oscillations. Jaj, who had some regularity, suffered an injury to his left knee and there is still no date for his return to the pitch.

“Cruzeiro trusted my work. The board, the coach. I am very happy and I will work as hard as I can to commit myself on the field”, guaranteed the player, who will only be able to debut with the celestial shirt from August 1st for a FIFA determination. Due to the war in Ukraine, his contract with Shakhtar is frozen.

Bridge to Valladolid?

According to columnist Jorge Nicola, the Cruzeiro will serve as a kind of springboard for Cipriano. The journalist reported on this Tuesday that Ronaldo’s project would have the player at Raposa by June 2023. Afterwards, he would agree on a move to Valladolid, Fenmeno’s club in Spain.

“That (transfer to Valladolid in 2023) I leave with my managers, but my focus here is on Cruzeiro. I am satisfied here, I want to play here and give joy to the fans”, guaranteed the new celestial player.

Career

Marquinhos Cipriano was revealed in the youth categories of So Paulo. In 2018, he was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk. In every professional career, he has scored one goal, according to the website OGol.

Last season, he participated in 33 games for Sion, from Switzerland, contributing two assists. He was on loan from Shakhtar. In Ukraine, in three seasons (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21), he played 25 games, with one ball in the net and two assists.