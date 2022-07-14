Snubbed by the Emmy, Selena Gomez is defended by co-stars

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in “Only Murders in The Building”. Photo: Disclosure / Hulu

News summary:

Selena Gomez is snubbed by the Emmy in “Only Murders in the Building”

Actress was not remembered in the main category of acting

Castmates lamented being ignored at the awards show

Released last Tuesday (12), the list of nominees for the Emmy 2022 did not include the name of Selena Gomez in the main category of acting. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress joined the award’s snubbed team and was defended by her co-stars.

The Hulu series, shown by Star+ in Brazil, is in the running for the award for Best Comedy Series and actors Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. In total, the production was nominated 17 times.

In an interview with Variety, Martin and Short commented on the absence of Selena Gomez as an actress in the 2022 Emmy nominations, as they work with her in the plot. “We are very happy that we have received many nominations. [Porém] We are a little dismayed that Selena was not nominated, because she is so crucial to the trio, to the series.”

“She kind of balances us out. In fact, in a way, you could say we were nominated because of her balance in the project. But we are happy that she has been named an executive producer. She is a huge asset to us,” she added.

It is worth remembering that “Only Murders in the Building” is set in a trendy building in New York and portrays the story of three neighbors addicted to podcasts, Charles, played by Steve Martin, Oliver, played by Martin Short, and Mabel, played by Selena Gomez.

In fact, on July 11, Hulu announced that the series will get a third season with the return of the trio Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, but still no premiere date. Check out the season two trailer:

Keep reading

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: