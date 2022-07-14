SP City Hall uses drones to assess burned building and define demolition work plan | Sao Paulo

The City of São Paulo is using drones this Thursday (14) to assess the burned building in downtown São Paulo and define the demolition work plan for the property, which begins next Saturday.

“We are going to raise the drones and make more detailed footage of the structure. In the afternoon we will have a technical meeting and at the end of the afternoon we will have the entire work plan”, informed the municipal secretary of infrastructure and urban works, Marcos Monteiro.

The company that will carry out the demolition is being hired this Thursday. After the service, the amount spent by the municipal administration will be charged to the building owners.

The secretary also informed that it is already defined that an implosion will not be made, since there are buildings glued to the building.

“It will be a more delicate demolition, with external equipment, at least at first. Depending on the conditions, if there is an entry condition to continue the demolition manually, this will be done”, said Monteiro.

2 of 14 SP City Hall uses drones to assess burned building and define demolition work plan — Photo: TV Globo SP City Hall uses drones to assess burned building and define demolition work plan – Photo: TV Globo

Demolition starts Saturday

The demolition of the burned building in downtown São Paulo will begin this Saturday (16), according to the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The fire was extinguished at the site this Wednesday afternoon (14), after more than 60 hours of work.

“On Saturday, we start demolishing. We can’t waste time, mainly because of the risk of the building falling and the inconveniences that are being caused by the street closure”, Nunes said at a press conference this Thursday morning (14).

Also according to the municipal management, the owners of the building agreed to assume the costs of the work.

“It was defined that the city hall will arrange the demolition and then will request reimbursement for this expense, because in the construction code, Article 10, it is very clear that the responsibility lies with the private sector”, said the mayor.

Earlier, in an interview with TV Globo, Roberto Racanicchi, engineer at the Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy, highlighted the importance of starting work urgently, due to the imminent risk of collapse of the structure, and said that the procedure could take more than three months.

See where is the building that caught fire near Rua 25 de Março in SP

According to the specialist, the biggest obstacle to the work at the site is the issue of space. The building is located in the region of 25 de Março, and has many properties nearby.

“The first issue is density, you have many buildings around and you have to maintain security as much as possible, any type of collapse or tipping over, any issue that happens with the building, it is very heavy. 5 thousand tons of concrete.”

“Each beam like this will weigh 800 kg, 1 ton. So, it’s heavy, any situation of rupture is dangerous, mainly due to the density around it.”

3 of 14 Buildings affected by fire in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in downtown SP, this Tuesday (12) — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Buildings hit by fire in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in downtown SP, this Tuesday (12) — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

The engineer also points out the cost of the procedure is very high. The building is commercial and was without the fire department’s inspection report, the AVCB.

“It’s very expensive, it’s very expensive. So demolition in this type of situation who pays the bill is a legal discussion that often takes a long time to decide who will pay, but the situation is urgent.”

The flames started on Sunday night (10). In addition to this ten-story building, four other properties nearby were also set on fire: a six-story building, a store and a church. All are located in the Rua 25 de Março region.

After four days of fighting, firefighters consider the fire extinguished, although there are still small outbreaks.

The work was completed at the site in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (13). A team of five professionals is on site to follow up.

The 25 de Março roads, which were closed, were released. Only the street where the building is located, Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, remains closed.

On Wednesday night, an assembly between the tenants of the ten-story building authorized the demolition of the building by the City of São Paulo. Thus, the city will not need to file a lawsuit.

Two firefighters suffered burns and were hospitalized during the work. There are no more reports of injured people in the region. The Civil Police investigates the causes and possible responsibilities for the fire.

4 of 14 Firefighters enter the building hit by fire, in downtown São Paulo, this Wednesday (13) – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Firefighters enter the building hit by fire, in downtown São Paulo, this Wednesday (13) – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

5 of 14 Firefighters left the 10-story building and fight the fire outside, with hoses — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Firefighters left the 10-story building and are fighting the fire outside, with hoses — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Nine buildings are closed after fire in downtown SP and are at risk of collapsing, says city hall

An assessment made by engineers from the city hall banned nine properties in the surroundings.

In addition to the ten-story building, which is in danger of collapsing, eight more buildings were closed because they could be hit by the possible fall and debris of the building that continues to burn.

The prohibited buildings are at the following addresses:

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 115

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 127

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 107

Rua Barao de Duprat, 41

Rua Barao de Duprat, 39

March 25th Street, 734

March 25th Street, 702

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 94

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 78 (where the 10-story building that continues to burn is located)

6 of 14 Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

7 of 14 A large fire hit commercial buildings, in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO A large-scale fire hit commercial buildings in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

8 of 14 — Photo: Arte/g1 — Photo: Art/g1

9 of 14 Aerial view of a fire in the region of March 25, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Aerial view of a fire in the March 25 region, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

10 of 14 Firefighters have been fighting the flames for more than ten hours — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Firefighters have been fighting the flames for more than ten hours — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

11 of 14 Commerce and church located in the region of 25 de Março before and after the fire started this Sunday (10) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps; TV Globo Commerce and church located in the March 25 region before and after the fire started this Sunday (10) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps; TV Globo

12 of 14 Firefighters have been working for more than ten hours on a fire in the Center of SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Firefighters have been working for more than ten hours on a fire in the Center of SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

13 of 14 Fire in the Center of SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fire in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire. According to the Secretary of Public Security, the case was registered as fire and theft.

Police had access to footage filmed by security cameras, which show an individual exiting a parking lot near the building where the fire started carrying two black bags full of objects.

Shortly after he left, it was possible to observe a flash coming from the direction of the flames. The police will investigate if there is a connection between this man and the fire.

14 of 14 Fire hits building on 25 de Março, in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fire hits building on 25 de Março, in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO