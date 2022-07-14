SPFC found solution in attack with Calleri

The soap opera of the search for shirt 9 has come to an end at Palmeiras, but it will not be in this decision that coach Abel Ferreira will be able to count on his new strikers. Worse than that: the Portuguese still lost the two options he has for the position with the injuries of Rony and Navarro. On the other side of today’s Choque-Rei (14), at 8 pm (Brasília), on the way to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, is one of the best players in the country: Jonathan Calleri.

The suffering that Palmeiras had in recent years to find a striker also affected São Paulo until the not-so-distant past.

Between 2016, when Calleri played for the Morumbi club for the first time, and 2021, the year he returned to Tricolor, São Paulo made several attempts to find a goalkeeper.

Lucas Pratto and Diego Souza were two of the players hired to make up for Calleri’s absence. However, the one who did the best in the role was Brenner, but in a specific game model, where movement was the main way to create scoring opportunities. But the youngster had the opposite characteristics of Calleri, a disruptive centre-forward, who steals space from defenders in anticipation of marking, often using physical force.

In addition to being São Paulo’s top scorer of the year, with 18 goals in 37 games, the Argentine proved decisive in the classics. Since returning to Brazil in 2021, Calleri has taken the field in 13 clashes with the state’s biggest rivals. The Argentine scored seven times and provided an assist. There were two goals against Santos, two against Palmeiras and three against Corinthians, in addition to a goal pass.

Although he did not score in the last two games against Palmeiras, in the 2-1 defeat by the Brazilian and in the 1-0 victory in the Copa do Brasil, Calleri is a key player for São Paulo to leave Allianz Parque qualified for the quarterfinals. of the national knockout.

Abel will have to improvise in command of the attack

Meanwhile, Abel Ferreira will have to improvise in command of the attack. Gabriel Veron, who could be an option, got involved in controversy yesterday *(13) when he was caught drinking in a nightclub and ended up fined by the club. Thus, Breno Lopes and Wesley are the main candidates to start in the role.

The position of shirt 9, the attack commander, has been Abel Ferreira’s priority for a long time at Palmeiras. Even before the last departures – of Luiz Adriano, Willian and Deyverson – the Portuguese already put his foot down for a player with characteristics similar to those that Calleri has. The request took such a long time to be answered that a source close to the coach even told the UOL Esporte that “it took so long that it almost seems like a lie” on the day of Merentiel and López’s performance.

Veron, Breno and Wesley are tips of origin, far from understanding the craft like Calleri. Even Rony, one of the team’s top scorers of the year, is not a center forward by origin and has already seen part of the crowd get on their feet for missed goals. With a native striker on the team, Ron can be moved to the side of the field.

The two new Palmeiras strikers, Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López, can only be registered by the club from Monday (18). If Verdão advances in the tournament, both will be available to the Portuguese commission.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES x SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 14, 2022 (Thursday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick (Rodrigo Nestor) and Welington; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Breno Lopes (Wesley). Technician: Abel Ferreira