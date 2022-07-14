Spoiler-free review | ‘Resident Evil: The Series’ bets on melodrama at the expense of a good story

‘Resident Evil’ is one of the most famous multimedia franchises of all time and, although it started with a game saga highly acclaimed by the public and experts, it has already given rise to several animated adaptations and live action. The most famous of these was starring Milla Jovovich and spanned six feature films that introduced a character outside the original canon, Alice, and even with poor critical reception, the franchise was a massive box office success – grossing over US$1.2 billion worldwide. In 2021, fans bet chips on reboot starring Kaya Scodelariobut the result was worse than expected, leaving us adrift with the upcoming series overseen by Netflix.

In the newest undertaking of the giant of streaming, viewers are presented with a narrative that is divided into two chronologies: the first, revealed in the opening scene, is set in 2036, in a future dominated by semi-dead creatures and gigantic monsters that lurk underground. Here, Ella Balinskawho gained fame by participating in the reboot in ‘The Panthers’, plays the older version of Jade Wesker, one of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse that took over the world and who struggles to return home – looking for a way to escape the authoritarian domination of the Umbrella Corporation, not be murdered by “brain eaters” and escape England to be reunited with his family. Right away, we realize that it is not intended to unmask or destroy those responsible for having spread the T-Virus on the planet, but to survive at any cost.

The second timeline throws us back to 2022, in which a young Jade and her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph), move to New Raccoon City, South Africa, following nanoscience guru Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick). And as they try to adapt to this different reality than they’ve been used to, they both discover dark secrets that lurk in Umbrella’s facilities – and are dragged into a den of danger and genetic experimentation. And, unsurprisingly, the choices they both make when younger resonate catastrophically and almost epicly in a future dominated by hopelessness and a considerable lack of any prospect.

Pointing out a big problem with the series is a job – since, in virtually all creative realms, Andrew Dabb and his team stumble. For example, we have the usual division mentioned in the paragraphs above – which has already become an immediate resource when we think about the television scenario. The obstacle to be faced is not the decision to show two timelines different, but the confused way in which they are presented: different from ‘lost’ and ‘Era uma vez’in which visual and sound elements coalesce as a dividing line, the cut between one and the other in ‘Resident Evil’ it is imperceptible and sometimes requires excessive and mechanical work on the part of the audience to understand what is happening.

The other troubled point is the script: the first episode dives into a parliamentary structure of introducing the characters and setting the tone of the main plot – which is why it takes longer to find its own rhythm. The idea is to show how the geometric one-dimensionality of the New Raccoon City, whose construction soaked in a symmetrical orgasm should promote security and transparency, contrasts with the chaotic dystopia that the world would become a few years later, in which the very concept of humanity is placed. in check. However, I cannot take credit for the articulation promoted by the story in demonstrating the profound change in the relationship between Jade and Billie at such different moments.

Some sequences are breathtaking, like when the sisters break into their father’s lab, or when Jade and other survivors face the lickers (once human creatures that underwent a shocking genetic modification and became ruthless hunters) underground. However, it is undeniable how the cast does the hard work of entertaining us along this journey, navigating the turbulent waters of a rushed plot and that does not realize the infinite potential that resides around them – after all, the show presents itself as a post-apocalyptic drama, but it clashes with the conventionalisms of any title of the genre that has come out in the last decade.

Even the visual effects fail at certain moments, although they are treated with more caution in grandiose attacks – in the second episode, for example, the tricks with the light prevent us from realizing the lack of care with the design in CGI of the zombie dog, isolating him in a game between black and red that shifts our attention to atmospheric synesthesia. The soundtrack, in turn, maintains the grim aesthetic seen in predecessor iterations, mixing electric synths with dissonant strings – a classic aspect and well used within the project.

Sparks of originality cannot make ‘Resident Evil: The Series’ a thought-provoking product; despite taking your breath away in very brief moments, it is remarkable how adapting the saga of games to the big screen or the small screen has already proved useless – since, until today, no production based on these games delivered as promised (and this is no different with Netflix’s good intentions).

