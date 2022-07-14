Sri Lanka collapses with agricultural policy error

Government wanted to make the country’s agro 100% organic and banned fertilizers and agrochemicals; measure contributed to food inflation rising 80% in 12 months

Protesters stormed official residence of Sri Lankan President



The images of protesters invading the official residence of the president of the Sri Lanka in recent days have caught the attention of the world. The country, located near the south of India, is going through the worst crisis since independence and the protests reflect several problems in the management of the government, among them a strategic mistake in agricultural policy. The result of this situation was the resignation and attempt to escape by the president himself. The government’s serious mistake was to ban the importation of fertilizers and agrochemicals last year with the objective of making the country the first in the world to have a totally organic production. In addition, Sri Lanka also faces other economic challenges, which have been deepened by the pandemic of Covid-19also affecting tourism in the region.

The sudden change in agricultural policy surprised farmers, who took to the streets and protested for months against the measure. Despite the government’s reversal of the decision, little product actually reached the crops and the result was a 40% drop in the production of rice from September to March, also affected by weather problems, and high food inflation, which reached 80% in twelve months. The measures adopted in Sri Lanka resulted in a restriction of supply, a rise in the price of food and even a food crisis, which led to the chaos that we are currently seeing in the South Asian country. There are important lessons we can learn from this collapse in Sri Lanka. Modern agriculture can live with organic, but forcing a country to suddenly become 100% organic doesn’t work. that the Brazil observe the mistakes of these governments and do not repeat them.

