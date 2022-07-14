Steam Deck Competitors Negotiate With Valve to Use SteamOS

GPD is working to bring the OS to its mighty WIN Max 2

In addition to bringing balanced hardware, the Steam Deck has stood out in the world of portable PCs for the use of SteamOS. The operating system created to optimize the performance of games has proved attractive enough to attract the attention of traditional names such as GPD — who traditionally use Windows or Linux in their products.

According to a post made in the WIN Max 2 laptop campaign on IndieGogo, GPD and Valve are collaborating to bring Steam OS as one of the supported options for the device. The manufacturer claims that the suggestion came from the owner of Steam, who would have made a “collaboration proposal” recently.

“As early as March of this year, Valve contacted us about a cooperation proposal. But for this cooperation, Valve needs to match the SteamOS system suitable for our 6800U handheld. We need to provide the device for official Valve approval, and Valve also has to improve SteamOS for the 6800U handheld, a process that can take half a year.”, explained the GPD.

GPD WIN Max 2 brings respectable hardware

The hardware of the new GPD handheld shouldn’t be a problem as far as adapting the Steam OS is concerned. The manufacturer promises the choice between AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7 CPUs, 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB or 2 TB SSDwith an initial price of US$ 1,297 — although high, the value has already resulted in a fundraising over US$2 million by the crowdfunding platform IndieGogo.

While it is possible to install SteamOS on any machine capable of running Linux, WIN Max 2 will greatly benefit from working in partnership with Valve. When working with the gadget’s specs in mind, the owner of Steam can offer optimizations that improve the performance of games and guarantee longer battery usage time, for example.

For GPD, the partnership will also bring another advantage: the possibility of promoting your products on the official Steam website. To Gamingonlinux, Valve stated that it is excited about the partnership and that it has plans to, in the future, offer your operating system for every type of device and for all manufacturers, even those that have direct competitors to their Steam Deck.

