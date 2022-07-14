Success in the US, ‘This is Us’ will be shown on Brazilian open TV soon – Metro World News Brasil

You can prepare the tissues: one of the most celebrated dramas on American television, the series “This is Us” will get a special prime time slot on open TV soon.

After a series of changes in its programming, TV Globo decided to bet on the success of the production to boost its nights. It goes on the air in November, a few weeks after the premiere of “Travessia”, the next telenovela in the 9 pm slot.

The first scenes of the new feuilleton by Glória Perez are already being filmed, in Portugal – learn more.

The series takes the place of the new season of the talent show “Mestre do Sabor”, which would be broadcast on time. According to a statement from the broadcaster, “the new season of the gastronomic reality show ‘Mestre do Sabor’ will no longer be shown this year”.

“This is Us” tells the story of the Pearson family, whose matriarch is Rebecca (Mandy Moore). It unfolds in three moments: during the childhood, youth and adulthood of the three children of Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), following in the footsteps of each of them for more than 40 years.

With more than 100 episodes divided into six seasons, the series accumulates 11 Emmy wins, the “Oscar” of TV. The last season aired this year, but it wasn’t among the finalists for this edition of the awards – see who the main nominees were.

Globoplay launches in July

The highlight of the month goes to the premiere of the live-action series of “Turma da Mônica”. It takes place in the same universe as the recent films, with Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo, Gabriel Moreira and Emily Nayara in the lead roles. The first season should focus on the arrival of Carminha Frufru (Luiza Gattai) and the problems that this creates for the gang.

There is also the premiere of “Eduardo e Mônica” on the platform. The film, inspired by the music of Renato Russo, brings Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone in the roles of the main couple. Another national cinema title to be included in the catalog is “Medida Provisoria”, the first fiction film directed by Lázaro Ramos.

Two series receive the final episodes of the current seasons in July: “Under Pressure” and “The Good Doctor”, both in their fifth year. It also includes two classic novels: “Pedra sobre Pedra”, from 1992, and “Guerra dos Sexos”, from 1983.

