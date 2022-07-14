Suzuki announces agreement with Dorna and officially leaves MotoGP – MotoGP News

LECLERC WINS AT THE HOUSE OF VERSTAPPEN. FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE? | Paddock GP #295

Suzuki did it. On the morning of this Wednesday (13), the company announced, via an official statement, that it had reached an agreement with Dorna, holder of the commercial rights of MotoGP, to fulfill the desire to leave the category at the end of the 2022 season. leaving the Motorcycle World Championship, Suzuki also withdraws from the Endurance World Championship.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Suzuki’s intention to leave MotoGP was initially reported in early May and caused commotion, since the factory renewed, just last year, the contract with Dorna to remain until the end of the 2026 season. The decision was taken by the Suzuki headquarters in Japan and had nothing to do with the sports arm. Even because, the boss of Suzuki in MotoGP, Livio Suppo, was also hired in 2021, after the departure of Davide Brivio to Formula 1.

Soon, Dorna manifested itself. Due to the agreement until 2026, she was tough and stated that “the conditions of the contract with MotoGP do not allow them to make this decision unilaterally”. It was therefore necessary for both parties to go to the meeting room to reach a common denominator. Now, more than two months later, that denominator has been reached – and undisclosed, at least for now.

“Suzuki has decided to end participation in MotoGP and RWC due to the need to reallocate resources to other sustainability initiatives. Motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technical innovation, including sustainability and human resource development,” said Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki.

Álex Rins is one of those affected by the end of Suzuki’s passage in MotoGP (Photo: Disclosure / MotoGP)

“This decision means that we will start a new operation in the motorcycle business by redirecting the skills and human resources that we cultivate in our sporting activities to investigate other routes towards a sustainable society”, he said.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the fans, riders and shareholders who have walked with us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP,” he said.

“Continue to do my best to support Álex Rins, Joan Mir, the Suzuki Ecstar team and Yoshimura Sert Motul so that they continue to compete strongly until the end of the year”, he concluded.

Suzuki won its first MotoGP title in two decades when Joan Mir won the 2020 championship. From this moment on, both Mir and Álex Rins, two of the most talented riders in the world, are looking for a new home. While there’s no official word yet, Mir is approaching a deal with factory Honda, while Rins talks to LCR.

Untimely departures, by the way, seem to be a habit at Suzuki. In 2011, due to the impact of the economic crisis at the time, the Japanese announced the end of their first visit to MotoGP after even hiring riders for the following year. This time, the scenario is different.

MotoGP is in the European summer break and returns on the weekend of August 7th, at Silverstone, with the British GP. In the current championship, Suzuki has not yet won and is ahead only of Honda among the Constructors.

QUARTARARO GROWS AND MAKES A DIFFERENCE IN THE FIRST HALF OF MOTOGP 2022

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.