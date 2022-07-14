Tales of the Walking Dead: spin-off wins 1st tense trailer; Look!

AMC launched this Thursday (14) the first teaser of the spin-off of The Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead. The series will be an anthology and should explore different perspectives of the zombie apocalypse, introducing new faces and bringing in old characters.

Check out the full teaser:

Among the names already known to fans is actress Samantha Morton, who plays the antagonist Alpha. The cast will also include Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Daniella Pineda.

With six episodes that will be released weekly, Tales of the Walking Dead has Channing Powell (writer and producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead) as showrunner. Scott Gimple, content director for The ‎‎Walking Dead‎‎ Universe, is executive producing.

“This series, more than any other in the universe of The Walking Dead, revolves around new voices, perspectives and ideas – bringing life stories unlike any we’ve told before. I’m thrilled to be Channing Powell’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make these new visions real for TV’s best fans,” Gimple said in an interview.

Tales of The Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.