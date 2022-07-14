Telecine and Festival do Rio present a special online edition for all of Brazil

Advertising

For the second year in a row, the telecinea brand specializing in cinema, and the River Festival, one of the most traditional and prestigious events in Latin America, are together to promote, exclusively, another edition of the online show with unpublished films from different nationalities and great international repercussion. Between the 15th and 24th of July, Telecine, within Globoplay, brings a selection of ten films from eight countries that extol plurality and diversity. Each day, a long premiere on the platform, always at 10 am, and available for 24 hours. On Fridays and Sundays, Telecine Cult shows, at 10 pm, some of the main features of the selection.

The Happiness of Little Things is the opening film of the Festival do Rio on Telecine and will be available for free online for non-subscribers and, at 10 pm, on Telecine Cult, on Friday, July 15th. The film was the first Bhutanese production nominated for an Oscar and was nominated in 2022 in the Best International Film category.

On the 16th, it’s the turn of the dramatic comedy The last night, which brings together Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis. The unprecedented suspense The Hall of Huda, by Palestinian Hany Abu-Assad, is requested for Sunday, the 17th. The plot addresses the complex conflict between Palestine and Israel, showing both sides. New in Brazil, the drama blue bayou wins screening on Monday, 18. Directed, scripted and starring Justin Chon, the feature received a nomination at the Toronto Film Festival and was selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Also featured at the Toronto Film Festival, the French film Arthur Rambo – Hatred in the Networks is Tuesday’s attraction and invites the public to a debate on the cancellation on social networks.

Filmmaker Paul Schrader, who will win an honorary Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2022, will be present in the Telecine special on Wednesday, the 20th, with the work The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac. Intense from start to finish, the thriller mixes drama and suspense. Already the unprecedented Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush, from Germany, is available on the platform on Thursday, 21. The feature won two awards at the Berlin Festival, in an edition marked by women, such as Meltem Kaptan, elected best actress for her character in the film, while Laila Stieler won the category Best Screenplay. On Friday, the 22nd, the news is the Ukrainian title olga, winner of the SACD Award for best new authors at the Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival. The story takes place at the end of 2013, a period in which the country, currently at war, faced another era of effervescence.

The second weekend of the Rio Festival on Telecine has more highlights. Unprecedented in Brazil, the French production Paris nights can be seen on Saturday, 23. Directed by Mikhaël Hers and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon, Richter, Noée Abita and Megan Northam in the cast, the feature participated in the Berlin Film Festival. To close the special in style, on Sunday, the national comedy Rita’s Father brings the strength of black protagonism with Ailton Graça, Wilson Rabelo and Jéssica Barbosa. In the plot, filmmaker Joel Zito Araújo promotes a real dive into the universe of samba, from the soundtrack to the main characters, two composers from a samba school.

The Rio Festival takes place in person in cinemas in Rio de Janeiro from October 6 to 16, 2022.

Full schedule of the Rio Festival on Telecine

Friday, July 15th at 10 am – The Happiness of Small Things

Special session at Telecine Cult, at 10pm

Saturday, July 16 at 10 am – The Last Night

Sunday, July 17 at 10 am — Huda’s Hall

Special session at Telecine Cult, at 10pm

Monday, July 18 at 10am – Blue Bayou

Tuesday, July 19, at 10 am – Arthur Rambo – Hatred in the Networks

Wednesday, July 20 at 10 am — The Card Counter

Thursday, July 21 at 10am – Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush

Friday, July 22 at 10 am — Olga

Special session at Telecine Cult, at 10pm

Saturday, July 23 at 10 am — Paris Nights

Sunday, July 24, at 10 am – Rita’s Father

Special session at Telecine Cult, at 10pm

Service:

Rio Festival on Telecine

10 unreleased films

When: 15th to 24th of July

Where: on Telecine, inside Globoplay — One film available per day, for 24 hours, starting at 10am. At Telecine Cult, on Fridays and Sundays, at 10pm.