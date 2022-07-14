The confrontation between June and Serena is real in the teaser for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

After the first images of the 5th season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, the platform Hulu released the teaser. The video is 1min13 and focuses on the confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). The new season will bring ten more episodes to the story.

Check out the teaser:

Read more:

The premiere will take place on September 14 in the United States, with two episodes. The others will be released partially, one per week. Globoplay, which owns the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” in its catalog, has not yet announced when it will be released in Brazil.

In Season 5, audiences will see June fighting to overthrow Gilead, already knowing that it was June who had her husband killed (Joseph Fiennes). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series creator Bruce Miller said that the story is reaching a crucial point. He doesn’t know if it means the “beginning of the end”, but it’s certainly a point for internal reassessment. But his desire is to continue, while Elisabeth Moss he wants. The two love to work together.

Elisabeth Moss promises wild season for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

For Elisabeth Moss, Season 5 is the most challenging yet. She told TV that there are a lot of happenings in some seasons and less in others. But that 5th is almost hard to follow.

“It’s not lip service. I really mean I can barely keep up with the amount of action that’s going on. So this has been exciting and challenging, of course, because it means we’re working really hard and we’re on location a lot. But there is never a dull moment,” she comments.

In addition to acting, Elisabeth Moss will direct two episodes of the new season. She also took on the role of director in Season 4, as well as executive producer.