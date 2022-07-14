The Division Resurgence: mobile game gets gameplay video; check out

Ubisoft has released new information about Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, your new free third-person shooter RPG for mobile. The title will be set in a large urban area in an open world, with a “new and independent of Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2“.

According to the developer, the new game will bring a new perspective on important events seen in previous games. The plot will unfold in New York, in the contemporary post-crisis United States, showing the chaos after the government collapses due to the outbreak of a virus. It will then be up to the player to “restore peace, protect civilians from hostile factions and help them build a better future”.

In addition to news about the title, the producer also revealed a little bit about the gameplay of The Division Resurgence, which you can see below. The video is in English, but subtitles are available in Portuguese.

According to Ubi, the game will adapt the The Division to the touch screen, while still allowing players customize the commands to deliver a more fluid and intuitive gaming experience on mobile phones. The game will have solo and co-op modesrelying on PvE activities in story missions and side tasks.

No release date confirmed yet, The Division Resurgence will be available “coming soon” with versions for compatible iOS and Android phones.