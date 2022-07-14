The government will have billions to spend before the elections – 07/14/2022

This is the online version for this Thursday’s edition (7/14) of the newsletter To Begin the Day, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

By 469 to 17, the Chamber approved in the second round the constitutional amendment that releases R$ 41.2 billion to increase Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 per month and other “goodness”, less than three months before the election. There is only one bureaucratic step, the enactment, to start releasing resources. The effect of the measures must be felt first by the middle class.

The Chamber also approved the national salary floor for nurses (R$ 4,750), nursing technicians and assistants and midwives. and the newspaper The State of São Paulo highlights the approval of two projects that give even less transparency to the secret budget, authorize the government to distribute basic food baskets to tractors in the middle of the campaign and allow the Executive to take money already reserved for one municipality and allocate it to another.

Will the aid of R$ 1,200 for female heads of households be released in 2022?

TO KEEP AN EYE

At 9 am the Central Bank releases the preview of May’s GDP (IBC-Br).

PANDEMIC

Anvisa released the emergency use of Coronavac for children aged 3 to 5 years. The Ministry of Health has not yet set a date for vaccination.

PETISTA MURDERED

The Public Ministry of Paraná asked for secrecy in the investigation and access to the cell phone of Bolsonar criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who killed PT Marcelo de Arruda.

DISARMAMENT

After the assassination of Marcelo de Arruda, leaders of six parties (PSB, PSDB, PT, PC do B, PDT and PSOL) signed a request for the Chamber of Deputies to analyze, as a matter of urgency, a bill that suspends the of weapons during the election period.

ELECTORAL RUN

Lula said, after having lunch with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, that it is essential to win the election in the first round, to avoid coup threats encouraged by Bolsonaro. Lula seeks formal support in the first round of almost the entire so-called third way – from Gilberto Kassab’s PSD and Simone Tebet’s MDB to Luciano Bivar’s União Brasil.

During lunch, Pacheco told Lula that there is institutional support to guarantee free elections and the inauguration of the president-elect.

THE NUMBER

330 million

is the total number of followers of anita and other pro-Lula stars; Bolsonaristas have 160 million.

A clip of Bolsonaro’s campaign is already circulating in WhatsApp groups. It associates the president with God, portrays him as a defender of the family, and explores the 2018 stabbing episode.

With an eye on the Bolsonarista vote, PMs beat a record number of candidacies in this year’s election in São Paulo.

FENCE

Bolsonaro’s reaction to the extension, determined by Alexandre de Moraes, of the investigation of digital militias: he called the minister a “scoundrel” and challenged him to have him arrested. Who counts is Josias de Souza.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

Video shows how nurses set up an anesthesiologist who raped a parturient (who until last night did not know about the crime). Delegate handling the case called the doctor a serial criminal.

AN ALIEN TO CALL YOUR OWN

Google engineer reveals details of ‘artificial intelligence with a mind of its own’, says it’s a new kind of intelligent life on Earth and is your friend.

IN THE NEWSLETTER OF MAURICIO STYCER

Two books featured in this edition. One and Jornal Nacional: a political actor on the scene, by journalist and linguist Eliara Santana, which seeks to demonstrate that Jornal Nacional was “a relevant support” in the implementation and consolidation of some recent political processes in Brazilian history, such as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. The other (very fun) is Definitely Simon, by Jose Simão. To receive the newsletter every Wednesday, Sign up.

IN THE NEWSLETTER CARS OF THE FUTURE

An urban legend on wheels is this week’s theme: a water-powered engine. Experts explain why it is not possible and tell how water can be used to improve consumption and/or performance (but not as fuel). The newsletter comes out every Wednesday. Register.

BALL WORLD

On a cart, Arrascaeta surpassed Everson and opened the scoring for Flamengo against Atlético-MG Image: Maga Jr./O Fotografo/Estadão Content

With two goals from Arrascaeta, Flamengo defeated Atlético-MG and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Despite losing 1-0 to Santos, Corinthians advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

……………………..

Fortaleza was defeated (1-0) by Ceará, but advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Atlético-GO won 3-0 against Goiás and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

TELON

Elvis (Austin Butler) and BB King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in a scene from ‘Elvis’ Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.

The big premiere of the week is the biopic Elvis. Austin Butler plays singer Elvis Presley, and Tom Hanks plays his agent (narrator of the story).

The singer’s family was a weight for the film’s director.

Elvis is not dead: from painting to vinyl, ten items for those who are fans of the King of Rock.

Also hits theaters Crimes of the Futurea horror film by David Cronenberg, set in a dystopian future, with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart in the cast.

AROUND THE WORLD

During an interview with CNN, John Bolton, a former national security adviser to the Trump administration, said he helped plan coups in other countries (which he did not specify).

7/13/22 – Joe Biden is received in Israel by President Isaac Herzog and Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid Image: JACK GUEZ/AFP

On a visit to Israel, US President Joe Biden defended the country’s integration into the Middle East. He said that US support for Israel was “unshakable”.

In the first round of voting to choose Boris Johnson’s successor as UK Prime Minister, former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak came first. Another five candidates moved on to the second round, scheduled for today.

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ukraine and Russia began yesterday to negotiate the release of grain exports through the Black Sea. It is the first time since March that the countries have come together.

NATURE IN FURY

Waterspouts formed in Finland Image: Disclosure/West Finnish Coast Guard

Seven simultaneous waterspouts formed over the sea in Finland.