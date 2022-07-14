The list of epic announcements that Marvel Studios will make at Comic-Con leaks

Marvel Studios has a great history with San Diego Comic-Conthe biggest geek event in the world, which annually encompasses film, TV and comics productions.

It was there that Marvel took fans, for the first time, previews of Iron Man, the first MCU movie. It was from there that curiosity for the hero’s unusual film was born, which a year later ended up becoming a great success.

The last time Marvel set foot on San Diego Comic-Con was in 2019, having among some of its big announcements the revelation that Simu Liu would play Shang-Chi and that Mahershala Ali would star in the reboot of blade.

And this year, Marvel Studios finally returns to the event, with a panel that will take place on the 23rd, starting at 9pm. And now an alleged leak via reddit may have revealed all the announcements the studio had prepared for the night.

For starters, the leak says that news about Fantastic Four, captain america 4, thunderbolts and Shang-Chi 2 Marvel will only take place at D23, a Disney event that takes place in September. But let’s see what can happen:

Deadpool 3 and Black Panther 2

According to the leak, Ryan Reynolds will take the stage to talk aboutand Deadpool 3 and reveal the true title of the movie. As for Black Panther: Wakanda Forevera good part of the cast will be present to make the world launch of the first trailer of the film.

Blade and Secret Invasion

the cast of blade will take the stage to talk about the film, including announcing that Anthony Starr (the boys) will play Dracula in the film. As for the series Secret Invasionnone of the cast will attend Comic-Con, but Marvel will still show a trailer for the production.

Captain Marvel 2 and Hulk Against the World

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris will take the stage to reveal a trailer for captain marvel 2, and it will also be revealed that Anson Mount will return to play the inhuman Black Bolt in the film. As for the classic Hulk arc in the comics, according to the leak, what was once a movie will now be a four-part event for Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Much of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will attend the event, which together with director James Gunn will end up showing a trailer for the film. As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaPaul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will screen some scenes from the film, while Jonathan Majors will just upload a video featuring Kang.

Magnum and Daredevil

magnumthe series produced by Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi, will announce actor Henry Golding as its lead, which will also feature Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) in its cast. Charlie Cox’s series will win the title Daredevil: The Man Without Fearin addition to announcing actress Eiza Gonzalez as Elektra.

X-Men

But the big surprise prepared for the Marvel panel will be the announcement of a mutant movie, which will already be announced with two names in the cast: Giancarlo Esposito as Professor Xavier and Glen Powell like Cyclops.

For now, treat all this information as just a rumor, but keep an eye out for Marvel's legacy so you don't miss any news

