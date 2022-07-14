The perfect polka dot dress for days when you don’t know what to wear (costs €12.99) – New in Seixal

It’s one of the most classic styles you can have in your closet and comes in a very democratic option. It’s a proposal from Lefties.

It can be associated with the eccentric looks of Cruella DeVil or the eternal glamor of stars like Elizabeth Taylor or Marilyn Monroe. The polka dot dress — a model full of dots, large or small — remains a classic in women’s clothing. Having a model in your closet that fits you like a glove is therefore a secret weapon.

The more democratic style is on sale at Lefties. It takes its inspiration from the long history of print without going retro. The proposal does not give up the elegance associated with this pattern and includes several details that make it unique, however, without exaggeration.

It’s a short dress, with a sweetheart neckline with a pleated effect that makes the fabric form a bow in the chest area. A fun but subtle detail. The sleeves have a flowing cut, in the form of ruffles, which are also discreet.



The brand’s proposal turns out to be a very casual option for a timeless style. Time passes and continues to be seen on the streets, in the cinema or on the catwalks. On June 17, for example, Kate Middleton appeared in a dress with an equally white polka dot pattern, reminiscent of the unforgettable dress worn by Julia Roberts’ character in the 1990 feature film “Pretty Woman”. , with the common pattern maintaining the same appeal.

The dress is available in sizes XS and XL. It costs €12.99 on the Lefties website and is available in three different prints. In addition to the polka dot version, it has the same model with a floral print and another with an animal print.

