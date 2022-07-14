The Resident, Season 6 on Star+: Everything we know

The Resident was updated on Star+ recently. The fifth season of the series was marked by comings and goings, and of course, several twists and turns. Inspired by Marty Makary’s Unaccountable, the series was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

The history of The Resident revolves around the medical staff working at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they deal with personal and professional challenges. In this way, the production focuses on the titular resident, Conrad Hawkins.

Thus, the series highlights the daily lives of several doctors. As well as what they do to save the lives of their patients. From the beginning, the series was highly praised for its realistic depiction of modern medicinal practice. In addition, of course, to being constantly compared to other reputable medical series.

The series always seeks to focus on love and family. After an emotional finale, fans question the details about Season 6 of The Resident. Well, here’s everything we already know about the show’s next season.

The 6th season of The Resident

Although there were suspicions of cancellation, the 6th season of The Resident was confirmed by Fox. Such confirmation came the day before the airing of the final episode of the fifth season. According to some sources, the decision came to an end and negotiations were complicated.

Speaking to Deadline, series executive producer Andrew Chapman talked about what we can expect for the new season:

“Conrad and his love life, Devon and Leela and their family. We’ll also see Kit and Bell’s wedding, Cade and her narcissistic father, and Billie and her desire for Conrad.”

However, the creator has made it clear that the series will not leave its main focus. That is, the 6th season of The Resident, will continue to show typical stories of problems in the American healthcare system. Check out an announcement of the renewal.

Season 6 premiere of The Resident

Here are two of the interesting facts about the series. The official season premiere will take place on September 20 on Fox Americana. However, this date will not be repeated in Brazil by Star+. The previous season premiered in September 2021, and was made available on Star+ in late March.

Besties, we have a date… we are returning on September 20 at 8/7c on @FOXTV! #TheResident pic.twitter.com/X0fYps1rLc — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) June 6, 2022

As the series will begin airing on the same date this year, the forecast is that the episodes of season 6 of The Residentarrives at March 2023.

NOTE: This article will be updated as news is confirmed on Star+ do Brasil. So, favorite it so you don’t miss anything.

The Possible Plot of Season 6 of The Resident

The show’s fifth season ended with Conrad reminiscing about his late wife Nic. At the same time, he considers moving on with his memories and starting a new relationship. Bell regains his eyesight, but begins to think about leaving Chastain due to her health.

Another point is Padma’s pregnancy, who reveals to AJ that they are going to have twins. After leaving Chastain, Devon decides to head to Baltimore, though Leela gets in his way. So, they choose to give the relationship another chance. The Resident also shows Dr. Ian Sullivan is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and undergoes a complicated but successful surgery.

Finally, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement with friends. But elsewhere, Conrad goes to Billie and Cade to invite one of them.

Chapman made it clear in an interview what we can expect from the new season.

“We want to delve into our classic unexplained medical stories. Vices in the ranks of doctors, corruption of medicine through money, doctors allowed to practice when they shouldn’t. Besides, of course, the violence on the streets and its catastrophic effect on hospitals”.

However, season 6 of The Resident should start by revealing who your romantic interest will be. That way, he will have to choose between Billie or Cade. Devon might not leave Chastain since he’s reunited with Leela. Also, we expect Ian Sullivan to battle cancer with his daughter Cade after likely moving to Atlanta.

Kit can motivate Bell to continue his career as a surgeon with Chastain. However, she must remember the challenges caused by multiple sclerosis.

Cast: Who Returns for Season 6 of The Resident?

Certainly, most of the main cast members will return. That is, we will see Matt Czuchry (Conrad Hawkins), Manish Dayal (Devon Pravesh), Jane Leeves (Kit Voss), Bruce Greenwood (Randolph Bell), Jessica Lucas (Billie). Sutton) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (AJ Austin).

Other cast members with key roles are Anuja Joshi (Leela Devi), Kaley Ronayne (Cade), Aneesha Joshi (Padma Devi), Jessica Miesel (Jessica Moore), Vince Foster (Dr. Paul Chu) and Michael Hogan (Dr. Alberto) Nolan). So we can expect to see them in the new season.

In addition, the 6th season of The Resident should count on the return of Tasso Feldman (Irving Feldman), Denitra Isler (Nurse Hundley), and Remington Blaire Evans (Gigi). Although she appeared in flashbacks, it is likely that Emily VanCamp, who plays Nicolette, is not expected to return.

The character died in the fifth season after the actress left. VanCamp decided to focus on her family, and her return in flashbacks was a way of paying homage to her character. O deadline reported that Andrew McCarthy (Dr. Ian Sullivan) will be a series regular starting this season.

Miles Fowler (Dr. Trevor Daniels), Morris Chestnut (Barrett Cain) and Summer Selby (Carol Austin) have been confirmed not to return. The first two characters left Chastain and Carol died at the end of the fifth year. However, Season 6 of The Resident must add new cast members.

The actor spoke of the pride of playing Dr. Conrad

In a recent interview, actor Matt Czuchry talked about playing the character. According to him, everyone feels the same way about the character. Czuchry stated:

“I love that guy. I love how he fights the system. I love how he treats his patients. I love the stories we are telling about doctors going against the system.”

What to watch while you wait?

While the series is available on Star+, you may want to watch another medical series. At the moment, there are several interesting series of this genre, spread across the most diverse streaming services. So if you’re looking forward to season 6 of The Residentyou may want to watch the series below:

Grey’s Anatomy (Star+ and Amazon Prime Video); Chicago Med (Universal+ and Amazon Prime Video); The Good Doctor (Globoplay); New Amsterdam Hospital (Globoplay); Hospital Playlist (Netflix).

So are you looking forward to season 6 of The Resident?

