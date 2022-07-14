The Suicide Squad | Mondo unveils posters dedicated to SDCC

Mondo, an American company famous for releasing limited edition posters of movies, series and comics, has just revealed some posters of The Suicide Squad that will appear at San Diego Comic-Con.

The posters are so amazing that the film’s director, James Gunn, shared it on his personal Twitter.

Check out:

‘The Suicide Squad‘ is available in the national HBO Max catalogue.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

In relation to the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.

In the case of newcomers, we have Idris Elba like Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior like Rathunter II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.