“They say I have rejection from women, I don’t know if it’s true”

falling cryptos

Capital market analysts are predicting dark days for cryptocurrency companies. Interest rates rise in the world, the prices of bitcoins and altcoins fall. The problem is that the price plate for cryptocurrencies is already extremely low.

If the fall of the latest generation coins continues, the value can reach, at the limit, zero. It would be the cryptocurrency crash. Everyone’s BCs can’t take their eyes off this burning of wealth.

In the last month, bitcoin prices have dropped by 30%, which no one forgets. The question is what XP and BTG Pactual will say to their customers after promising wonders.

LOWER PRICE

The first half of July ended with the proof of the 11% drop in the average price of gasoline after the approval of the law that classifies fuels as essential goods, limiting the ICMS rate to 17%.

In June, the average price of regular gasoline was R$7.25 and fell to R$6.49, despite the resistance of some states, particularly in the Northeast, which went to court. The highest average price of gasoline, by the way, is in the same region of the Northeast: it reached R$ 8.52.

Dilma style

With the perception of increased fiscal risk, the financial market is demanding higher interest rates to buy long-term government bonds, as happened at the end of Dilma Rousseff’s first term, when the former president was seeking reelection.

These rates are today at the highest level of the Bolsonaro government, which is seeking re-election. At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government in 2019, these rates were at 4.76%; now, the Treasury accepts to pay interest of 6.17%.

CORRUPTION

For the third consecutive year, the Brazilian institutional environment recorded setbacks, which made the country fall from sixth to tenth position in the 2022 Anti-Corruption Capacity Index.

The ranking covers 15 countries that together represent 92% of Latin America’s GDP and is produced by the America Society/Council of the Americas. Brazil’s score has fallen by 6% in the last year. The accumulated decrease since 2019 (first edition) is 22%.

Alternatives

The luxury market is looking for alternatives to replace the use of animal origin, for the sake of survival and less polluting for the planet. The Kering Group (owner of Bottega, Gucci and Saint Laurent) invested in the startup Vitrolabs that develops leather in the laboratory that involves the cultivation of stem cells.

Stella McCartney pioneered the use of mycelium leather, made from grape skins. British brand Lerins and Renner stores are also using the same material (grape skin) in their shoes, bags and other items that require leather.