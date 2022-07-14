This Is Us actress wants to play famous X-Men heroine

Marvel team arriving in the MCU. (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

The X-Men are approaching their MCU debut, with news and updates through Marvel productions, interest in casting has grown.

One of the most important characters of the comic book team, Storm, its live-action version by the fox played by the actress Halle Berry, had great affection from the fans, so the expectation for the new version of the great character.

In a recent post on twitter, the actress Yetide Badaki revealed that she would love to play Ororo Munroe / Storm, it was not the first time that the actress of This is Us showed interest in the character.

In 2019, she used the social network, through a tweet with an image characterized in the role of Bilquis, played in American Gods.

