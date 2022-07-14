Thor 4 post-credits scene has everyone repeating the same joke

The post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) has fans repeating the same joke.

The Norse god’s new film is making waves with its post-credits scenes, as it introduces an all-new character to the MCU.

Zeus is committed to slaying the god of thunder, and summons his son Hercules to do the work. Hercules is played by none other than Brett Goldstein (via We Got This Covered).

Quickly, the audience started making jokes about his appearance, saying that Roy Kent is everywhere. The phrase references Goldstein’s character in the Ted Lasso series.

“He’s here, he’s there… he’s everywhere! Roy Kent! Roy Kent!” fans tweet.

See some reactions below.

Actress hints at lesbian romance in the MCU

Actress Tess Thompson hinted at a possible romance between the Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, in some future studio project.

“The heart wants what it wants and there are many royal duties. But there are a lot of men, women, creatures from other amazing worlds within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could be introduced,” Thompson said.

The actress revealed to be a great friend of Brie Larson, and certainly wants to see a romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel like in the comics.

“So I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I…”, revealed the star. “Brie Larson is a great friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So I wouldn’t be mad about it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is in theaters in Brazil.