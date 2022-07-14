Thor will appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’? James Gunn responds!

Since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joined the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ the audience knew the heroes would share the screen at some point, which happened in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

However, many thought that the God of Thunder would also be part of the plot of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′.

It turns out that the director James Gunn dismissed the possibility, saying that he never intended to insert the character in the sequel.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Gunn made it clear that the plan defined by him and by Taika Waititi has always been to show Avenger separating from the Guardians in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

In the publication, the fan says he was upset by the separation between the characters because he would like to see more of the ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Gunn retweeted the video and said:

“I appreciate all that love, but Thor’s presence in Vol 3. [dos Guardiões] It was never in the plans.”

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

Remembering that the filming of the feature has already been completed and the premiere is scheduled for May 23 from 2023.

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

“We finished the trilogy of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘. I love this cast and this crew. They are extremely talented and have beautiful souls. I am so lucky to have them by my side on this journey for nearly a decade.”

Recently, the deadline disclosed that Nico Santosknown for his role in the acclaimed comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians’was cast in the sequel.

Unfortunately, details about her role have not been revealed.

saints joins the previously confirmed Maria Bakalova (‘Borat: Next Film Tape’).

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior and Will Poulter.

