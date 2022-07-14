TIME Magazine elects São Paulo as one of the 50 best places in the world

The magazine TEAMone of the most prestigious publications in the world, published on Tuesday, the 12th, its famous list of the best places in the world to visit in 2022. Among the urban recommendations in South America is São Paulo, a city selected for its hospitality sector.

The list includes both classic destinations such as the city of Miami, in the United States, as well as less explored points of the globe “that offer new and exciting experiences”, according to the vehicle’s statement.

São Paulo won its place in the selection of the 50 best destinations for its contribution to the return of tourism after the pandemic that hit Brazil hard. According to the magazine, the metropolis would have been responsible for the country’s economic recovery, by investing in sustainability.

The attractions that gained prominence were the exuberant hotels in the city, such as the Rosewood São Paulo, opened earlier this year in the Bela Vista neighborhood, after more than a decade under construction.

Built with recycled materials, the building has a vertical garden tower adorned with more than 250 trees, considered one of the highlights of the place. In addition, works by Brazilian artists are on display inside the space.

O Hotel Ca’ D’Oro, the first five-star hotel in the metropolis, was also recommended for its Skybar, where visitors can enjoy the view of the city while enjoying drinks, including caipirinhas, a world-renowned Brazilian drink.

In addition to the capital of São Paulo, Bogotá, Colombia and the city of Salta, in the mountainous northwest of Argentina, also caught the attention of the TEAM this year.

