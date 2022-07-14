Tips for a more articulate and expressive back

A tree of life. A pearl necklace. A crawling snake. Dancers conceive of the spine and its delicate complexity in countless ways, and understanding the 33 interconnected vertebrae from which nearly all movement grows can be as challenging as it is essential.

That’s because the spine doesn’t just direct the body’s movement — it has its own expressive power, says Graham 2 director Virginie Mécène: Think of Graham’s contraction, or the evocative power of an undulating back. But the architecture of the column makes it an area of ​​difficult access to mobility for many dancers, and saying something with that mobility – having a truly articulated spine – is an even steeper task. Use these tips to unlock your spine for both movement and expression.

use the breath

Breathing is key to freeing the spine, says Michelle Rodriguez, a physical therapist who works with dancers at her Manhattan Physio Group. But she says many dancers don’t realize they’re holding their breath or not breathing deeply, which can make their thoracic spine stiff. A trick Rodriguez likes to use to remind dancers to breathe: have them talk as they move, as inhaling and exhaling will flow naturally as they speak.

Virginie Mécène de Graham 2 recommends the “Breathing” exercise to improve spinal articulation. Photo by Melissa Sherwood, courtesy MGDC.

Mécène recommends a simple exercise by Graham called “Breathings” to build the connection between the breath and the spine: sit with your legs crossed and hands to each side, exhale as you curve your spine, and inhale as you straighten again. Keep your spine as long as possible throughout the exercise. “It’s an abstraction of breathing, but an exaggeration,” she says.

Zoom in zoom out

Mécène encourages his students to visualize the small inner muscles that line the spine, rather than the larger, superficial muscles of the back. After all, says Bret Easterling, a former Batsheva dancer who teaches contemporary music and Gaga at the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, articulation doesn’t have to be about how big your range of motion is, it’s about the availability of movement. Easterling makes students more specific in their joints by focusing on micromovements. A helpful image: imagining that you have two or three times as many vertebrae as you actually have.

In addition to “zooming in,” Easterling likes to “zoom out”: he asks students to imagine that the head is the top vertebra and the pelvis the last vertebra. “Find smooth movement between these two places at the same time, allowing the spine to snap into place, as if your tail and head are talking to each other,” he says. “Then there’s information that travels through your column, and that’s what we want.”

stay soft

Before Easterling was introduced to Gaga, he had tension in his back and had frequent back spasms. It was Batsheva’s former director and Gaga creator Ohad Naharin’s concept of a “soft spine” that helped Easterling find more mobility and ease in his back.

Easterling emphasizes softness so strongly, in part because he often finds that dancers with a tight back go in the opposite direction when looking for mobility in their spines, and try to force through it. “I’m interested in how doing less can make room for more,” he says. Mécène agrees and says that trying to force an expressive spine with the larger back muscles tends to backfire.

Bret Easterling, a former dancer from Batsheva, attributes her “soft spine” to Gaga’s technique. Photo by Gadi Dagon, courtesy of Easterling.

To help dancers find that softness, Easterling encourages them to scan their backs for areas that feel blocked and focus on bringing sensation there – using imagery like running water or the idea of ​​melting – either through movement or touch. . He also reminds students to pay attention to any tension they are holding in their hips, jaw, chest, and ribcage, as these areas can affect the amount of movement available in the spine. He will ask you to imagine that your chest is made of soggy cardboard, for example, or that your rib cage consists of many different parts that can move independently, rather than as one big chunk.

While not all shapes emphasize a springy, hypermobile quality of movement like Gaga does, Easterling says the concept of a soft spine can translate to any style, even those that usually require a very directed spine, like ballet. “How can I stay at the ballet barre where I need to have that spine targeted and keep investing in softness without it being tied to an aesthetic?” he says. “The same within hip hop, with this jump idea. How can smoothness allow more echo for the bounce to be present? Spinal smoothness doesn’t have to be a movement. It’s a sensation.”