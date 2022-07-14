Tomb linked to the legend of King Arthur is being excavated for the first time

O King Arthur, the mythical ruler of Camelot, may be best known for pulling the magical sword Excalibur out of a stone, but there is another rock formation that bears his name hidden in the English countryside.

Archaeologists are excavating for the first time a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb called Arthur’s Stone in honor of the legendary medieval king. The project is the result of a partnership between researchers from the University of Manchester, in England, and English Heritage, a charity that preserves hundreds of historic buildings in England.

Arthur’s Stone is in Herefordshire , in the West Midlands region of England, close to the Welsh border. The monument consists of a large capstone supported by a series of vertical stones. Visitors can book tours to see the monument and learn more about the excavations. The ruins are an important part of British history, but little is known about them. The excavations at the site are expected to reveal more about the island’s ancient inhabitants, said Julian Thomas, a professor of archeology at the University of Manchester who is leading the project. It is likely that the tomb was used as a resting place for dead human bodies, which were left to decompose in the chamber and then rearranged after the flesh rotted and only clean bones remained, he said.

Nothing was found in the chamber itself, and it was likely disturbed in early modern times, Thomas said.