Top 10 actor movies

The best Christian Bale films for those who want to know more about the actor’s career!
Christian Bale is the type of actor who is not afraid to give himself to a character. Known for his impressive performances and commitment to his roles, the actor is one of the most renowned names in the film industry, something that has been fueled by the diversity of his filmography.
And one of the most recent additions to his esteemed resume was the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The character is one of the great highlights of Thor: Love and Thunder and brought to life through an excellent performance by Bale.
With that in mind, how about we go back a little bit in time to learn more about the actor’s career? We gathered in this list top 10 movies by Christian Bale for you to marathon with pleasure!
American Psychopath (2000)
It was in the skin of the psychopath Patrick Bateman that Christian Bale delivered one of the most interesting performances of his career. Directed by Mary HarronO thriller american psychopath follows the story of a rich boy with a prestigious position in Wall Street. The difference is that he leads a double life: while in the morning he keeps up appearances, at night he turns into a ruthless murderer.
In addition to Bale, american psychopath also has well-known names in Hollywood as Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Chloë Sevigny and Justin Theroux.
where to watch: Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Batman: The Dark Knight (2008)
Batman the dark knight no introductions. The second film in the acclaimed trilogy of Gotham batwhich is controlled by Christopher Nolanfurther elevated Christian’s prestige in the industry, becoming one of cinema’s most renowned productions in the superhero genre.
Bale was responsible for assuming the mantle of the masked vigilante in Batman Begins (2005), a role he reprized throughout the trilogy. In The dark Knightwe follow Bruce Wayne in his attempt to capture the insane Joker (Heath Ledger), something that culminates in iconic and impressive clashes.
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube and Google Play.
Velvet Goldmine (1998)
It is in the 1970s that Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) finally manages to fulfill his biggest dream of becoming a great icon of the glam rock. However, fame ends up consuming his life and he decides to fake his own death to disappear from the spotlight. Until, years later, the journalist Arthur Stuarta character played by Bale, is given the mission to investigate what happened to the musician, leading him to embark on a journey of discovery through his own past.
with direction of Todd Haynes, Velvet Goldmine is a film inspired by the movement of glam rockrecalling the trajectory of great names in music such as David Bowie and Iggy Pop. The cast also has Ewan McGregor and Toni Collette.
where to watch: HBO Max.
The Worker (2004)
In The WorkerChristian Bale lives Trevor Reznik, a man who suffers from insomnia so severe that it is already affecting his mental and physical health. Until he causes an accident at work that ends up injuring one of his colleagues and begins to behave even more problematically than he has been showing.
To play Trevor, Bale put into practice a strict diet and even lost about 20 kg. Without a doubt, it is one of the most impactful performances of the actor’s career.
The Worker has direction of Brad Anderson and has Jennifer Jason Leigh, John Sharian, Michael Ironside and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón in the cast.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
The Big Trick (2006)
The big trick is yet another partnership between Bale and director Christopher Nolan. In the feature, which is set during the XIX centuryhe interprets Alfred Bordenan illusionist who creates a rivalry with his old friend and fellow magician Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman). And it’s this sick obsession of both of them in search of the perfect trick that will have a series of tragic consequences.
the cast of The big trick also have names like Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine, David Bowie, Rebecca Hall and Andy Serkis.
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Youtube.
I’m Not There (2007)
I’m not there is a biopic of the legendary singer Bob Dylan. In the ambitious long Todd Haynesseveral actors interpret the different phases of the musician’s life, and among them is Christian Bale, who lives jack and Pastor John. The figures represent a more acoustic phase of Dylan and another in which he converted as a Christian, respectively.
Other actors who are also part of the cast are Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Heath Ledger, Richard Gere, Ben Whishaw, Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.
where to watch: The film is currently not available on Brazilian streaming services.
The Big Short (2015)
Inspired by a true story, The big bet accompanies four investors Wall Street who, after realizing that the US financial market was about to face a gigantic crisis, decided to bet against the banking system, taking them on a dangerous journey.
Directed by Adam McKayit is Christian Bale who stars in the film as a businessman Michael Burry next to names like Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt.
where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
If you’re part of the team that loves a good race car, then you’ll love it. Ford vs Ferrari. Set in the 1960s, the feature follows car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and the pilot Ken Miles (Christian Bale) in an attempt to build a race car for the Ford and break the hegemony of Ferrari.
Ford vs Ferrari is directed by James Mangold and also has Caitriona Balfe and Jon Bernthal in the cast.
where to watch: Star+.
The Winner (2010)
In The winnerBale interprets Dicky Eklund, a boxing champion who squandered his chances in the sport after getting involved with drugs. Until his brother, Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), decides to try his luck as a boxer to get out of Dicky’s shadow.
It was with his performance in The winner that Christian Bale won his first Oscar as Best Supporting Actorin 2011.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay.
Empire of the Sun (1987)
Sun Empire was one of Bale’s first roles in Hollywood and already in great style: directed by the renowned Steven Spielbergthe feature follows a British boy who tries to survive the tragic events of Second World War during the Japanese invasion of China. Separated from his parents and living in a totally hostile environment, he tries to maintain his optimism in order to overcome such conditions.
where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.