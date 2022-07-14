Top 10 actor movies

The best Christian Bale films for those who want to know more about the actor’s career!

Christian Bale is the type of actor who is not afraid to give himself to a character. Known for his impressive performances and commitment to his roles, the actor is one of the most renowned names in the film industry, something that has been fueled by the diversity of his filmography.

And one of the most recent additions to his esteemed resume was the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The character is one of the great highlights of Thor: Love and Thunder and brought to life through an excellent performance by Bale.

With that in mind, how about we go back a little bit in time to learn more about the actor’s career? We gathered in this list top 10 movies by Christian Bale for you to marathon with pleasure!