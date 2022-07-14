Uber’s data leak – Law and Innovation

Uber admitted that there were some mistakes during the former gesture (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure) The regulation of new technologies and disruptive business models. This has been a recurring theme in this column. Issues such as the nature of rentals made through Airbnb; the possible employment relationship of application drivers; the absence of minimum rights for couriers and the responsibility of platforms and social networks walked around here.

It is a fact that our legislative production does not follow the speed and dynamism of technological development. For this reason, the issues are taken to the judiciary which, commonly, in the absence of specific rules, needs to resort to a balance of principles to judge the cases.

In the controversy involving Airbnb, for example, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) needed to define whether the property right of the owner of the property or the right of the collective of the joint owners that opposed the transfer of units of the building through the platform should prevail.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) should soon rule on the constitutionality of art. 19 of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet. The discussion goes through the issue of content moderation by digital platforms and the court will analyze whether the rule is in accordance with constitutional principles, including freedom of expression.

Given this scenario, there are those who claim that the companies responsible for the development of these new technologies end up taking advantage of this legislative vacuum to obtain competitive advantages and disrespect the basic rights of workers and consumers. On the other hand, there is an argument that laws cannot inhibit innovation and that, therefore, the State’s legislative intervention must be limited.

It is common, therefore, for the debate to be part of the strategies of the agents involved and it is not uncommon for there to be pressure movements so that the point of view that favors them prevails. There are even proper forums for proper discussion, as in public hearings before the judiciary and the national congress.

Occasionally, however, methods are disclosed, a little more obscure, followed by large technology companies for the development and expansion of their businesses.

The texts are based on documents leaked by a former director of the company. They contain thousands of emails and text messages exchanged between the company’s co-founder, Travis Kalanick, and his executives.

According to the newspaper, the files reveal that UBER deliberately broke the law of several countries and used the protests and violence against its drivers as marketing for the company.

The company would also have hidden information from the authorities and offered money to European media entrepreneurs to guarantee coverage favorable to their interests.

Finally, he would have lobbied for the approval of laws with politicians of several countries. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was then the country’s economy minister, and Joe Biden, then Vice President of the United States, are mentioned.

According to the text, the American politician would have altered the text of a speech he would make at the Davos Economic Forum, just to praise the company.

When contacted by the English newspaper, UBER admitted that there were some mistakes during the former administration and that the alleged practices are not in line with its current values.

What we can conclude is that both the supposed strategies adopted by the company and its response to the newspaper are not very innovative.

