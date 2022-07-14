US government is a ‘band of criminals’, says Venezuelan deputy after Bolton confession

Admin 29 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Confession of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton demonstrated that “he is part of this gang”, said Venezuelan congressman Saúl Ortega.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ex-CIA sentenced for biggest leak in agency history

Joshua Schulte shared data with WikiLeaks in 2016 A former CIA software engineer (US Central …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved