US government is a ‘band of criminals’, says Venezuelan deputy after Bolton confession

Confession of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton demonstrated that “he is part of this gang”, said Venezuelan congressman Saúl Ortega.

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – “They are a bunch of criminals and this is what Bolton’s confession demonstrates, as well as other officials who have even published books in which they take responsibility for having been behind the planning of assassinations, coups against democracy, violations of human rights. , use of drug trafficking,” added the parliamentarian, a member of the United Socialist Party, in the government in Venezuela.

John Bolton, national security adviser during Donald Trump’s presidency (2017-2021), said in an interview with CNN that he helped plan coups d’état in several countries. For the deputy, the only novelty in this confession “is that now it is not necessary to wait 50 years for documents proving crimes committed by different US administrations to be declassified.”

Bolton was behind the tightening of US measures against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“They have a criminal history and what Bolton does is call attention that he is part of this gang, and that the various US administrations are just that, criminal gangs and part of an invading hegemonic force,” he explained.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This confession by Bolton should be reason enough for him, former President Donald Trump and his entire government team to “be arrested and brought to justice.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING