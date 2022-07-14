Vasco announces the hiring of Alex Teixeira: “The calf is at home” | vasco

After a quick negotiation and without demands, Alex Teixeira signed, this Wednesday, a contract with Vasco valid until the end of Serie B, with an option to renew for 2023. The striker was announced by the club on Wednesday night, with the message: “The calf is at home”

The contract runs until the end of the season. Alex Teixeira can be regularized by the club from the 18th of July, when the transfer window opens.

1 of 5 After 12 years, Alex Teixeira wears Vasco’s shirt again — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco After 12 years, Alex Teixeira wears Vasco’s shirt again — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

– Today is a very special day for me and all my family. I’m heading back to the place where it all started and to the club of my heart. I never hid from anyone the affection I have for Vasco and my desire to come back, so I’m very happy with this moment. It is the realization of a dream. There is no better feeling than coming home. I can’t wait to meet the fan again and play my first game. What I can guarantee is that I will do my best to put Vasco back in his rightful place – said Alex Teixeira, to the club’s website.

+ Behind the scenes: Alex Teixeira’s stance surprises Vasco

The speed in negotiating with the striker surprised even Vasco. Alex Teixeira was at CT Moacyr Barbosa last Tuesday, without the agent’s company, and accepted the club’s proposal. The player’s desire to return to Brazil after 12 years away from home played an enormous role, facilitating and speeding up the signing, which had unusual procedures in the midst of football.

+ Salgado announces signing of Alex Teixeira’s contract with Vasco: “Scoring goal”

2 of 5 Vasco announces the return of Alex Teixeira — Photo: Disclosure Vasco announces the return of Alex Teixeira — Photo: Disclosure

+ Alex Teixeira is a bet to increase the number of partners

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the parties aligned the final details for Alex to sign until the end of the season, with an option to renew for 2023. , who should assume command of SAF Vasco da Gama until the beginning of next month.

+ Physical trainer, ex-Vasco trains Alex Teixeira: “Body of a boy”

3 of 5 Alex Teixeira returns to Vasco after 12 years — Photo: Arquivo Alex Teixeira returns to Vasco after 12 years — Photo: Arquivo

Alex Teixeira’s last official game was two months ago, on May 21, when he entered the end of the second half of the tie between Besiktas and Konyaspor. Two weeks ago, he terminated his contract with the Turkish club, when he expressed his desire to return to Vasco to friends and family.

+ After 12 years away, see how Alex Teixeira returns

In the period without playing, Alex kept his physical shape and will be evaluated by Vasco for a prediction on when the striker will be able to debut. Close people guarantee that the player’s body is up to date and soon he will be available to coach Maurício Souza.

Considered a great promise of Vasco since the base divisions, Alex Teixeira debuted in the main team in February 2008. He was a starter for most of the season, in which he scored eight goals. In 2009, he won the award for second best player at the U-20 World Cup who played with the Brazilian national team. In the same year, he was one of Vasco’s highlights in the Série B title campaign.

Check out some remarkable moments of Alex Teixeira’s career

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In December 2009, the 19-year-old player agreed to transfer to Shakhtar Donetsk for €6 million. He had a great time in Ukraine and aroused interest from English clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Shakhtar played hard for the release and only accepted Jiangsu Suning’s €50 million offer in early 2016.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Alex Teixeira spent four years in China, scoring 68 goals for the club, and moved to Besiktas in August 2021. He spent a season in Turkey, scored four goals in 31 games and ended his contract amicably, leaving the way clear for return to São Januário.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!