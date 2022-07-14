Vasco details agreement with 777 and cites immediate investment in football | vasco

Vasco will hold, on Wednesday night, a kind of public hearing with its partners, to present the proposal of 777 Partners and clarify doubts about the SAF project. Participating in the event are President Jorge Salgado, Vice President Carlos Roberto Osório and Legal VP José Cândido Bulhões.

– This Public Hearing is another step towards giving transparency to the process – said the vice president of Vasco, Carlos Osório.

1 of 4 Carlos Osório, Jorge Salgado and Zeca Bulhões Vasco — Photo: Reproduction Carlos Osório, Jorge Salgado and Zeca Bulhões Vasco — Photo: Reproduction

Thirty members were selected, among statutory members and supporters, from 14 cities in seven states (RJ, SP, MG, ES, AC, SE, SC). The administrative board responds to the doubts of the fans. Those who were not able to register will continue to have the possibility to present their questions during the Public Hearing through the email doubts.saf@vasco.com.br.

Before opening for questions, Carlos Osório made a presentation about the agreement with 777 Partners. The manager reinforced confidence in 777, defended the agreement with the American group, reiterated that São Januário will continue with the association and guaranteed investments in CT Moacyr Barbosa and in football.

– Vasco is making this agreement to get rid of its indebtedness and to have resources to form a team to play in the main championships in Brazil and South America. It is important that Vasco residents know that the R$ 700 million that the 777 will contribute to Vasco are already reserved. We have a strong, global and Vasco da Gama partner. Immediate investment in football is one of the pillars – said Osório.

The vice president also rejected the possibility of 777 Partners trading its main assets “at a bargain price” to other clubs in Europe that belong to the group.

– The 777 has several clubs. Will they take Andrey Santos and transfer him to Genoa at a bargain price? This will not happen under any circumstances. Any trade has to be at market price. This is guaranteed in the contract. This I can guarantee.

2 of 4 Presentation of the main parts of the agreement with 777 — Photo: Reproduction / Vasco TV Presentation of the main parts of the agreement with the 777 — Photo: Reproduction / Vasco TV

Vasco also presented some news. 777 Partners, for example, will bear the costs of Escola Vasco da Gama, which will continue to receive athletes from the club’s base. In addition, the company will pay for the renovation of the administrative headquarters, in São Januário. Due to the current state of the place, the club temporarily moved its headquarters to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

How will the debt of R$ 700 million be paid?

The debt will be paid with funds from SAF Vasco da Gama. The 777 will bring new money to football, the R$ 700 million. The debt will be repaid over time with funds generated by the SAF, in the long term. The most important thing is that Vasco no longer has this indebtedness and will have a partner in the SAF to pay off this debt – said Osório.

Is there a guarantee in the contract of a mandatory percentage of investment in federal rights?

– When we talk about investment in football, we talk about money for the acquisition of federative rights and salary sheets for men’s and women’s football – said Zeca Bulhões.

Is there a preference for younger players on the part of the 777?

– One part is true and the other is not. We have a mix in our cast and we pass it on to them that it’s an interesting mix when it comes to forming a team. The 777 is accepting this with greater ease. – said President Jorge Salgado.

How will the investment in football be after the R$ 700 million invested in three years?

– From 2027 you have two possibilities. Either the SAF will have one of the five biggest budgets in Brazilian football or a high sports performance, which is to achieve the goals that Vasco needs to achieve, which is always to be at the top – replied Zeca Bulhões.

– We want titles. If there are championship titles at national and international level, it’s all right. If not, they will have to invest money at the level of the five biggest budgets in Brazilian football – completed Osório.

Plans for São Januário and Maracanã

– We are in the second year in Serie B and we are having a full house in every game. It is clear that São Januário is too small for our fans. We are going to discuss with SAF the possibility of the long-awaited reform of São Januário. If we make the expansion, automatically the rent will increase. If the SAF has the desire to contribute resources to São Januário, we will sit down and negotiate. Another possibility is to get help from an outside investor. The issue of São Januário is on the table. It is clear that we need to invest and expand São Januário.

– As it is clear that Vasco needs to return to Maracanã, which is a public stadium. Vasco has already informed the government of Rio de Janeiro that it seeks an understanding with other clubs. If there is no understanding, we will look for another way with our own resources. Vasco da Gama needs a stage the size of Maracanã. It’s important for SAF’s revenue and we don’t give up. We don’t need to play every game at Maracanã, we won’t leave São Januário aside. We want to seek an understanding. What we cannot do is be discriminated against. We had to seek the right to play at Maracanã in court.

How to retain statutory partners?

– The Vasco da Gama club is studying ways to keep the statutory member. We are Vasco’s partners not only to have discounts on tickets. We are statutory members to be owners and guardians of the club. With football being taken care of by the SAF, we will have other opportunities to have a social club in our headquarters again – said Osório.

How will Vasco can monitor whether the investment in the 777 is being made in practice?

– The inspection of the SAF will be done in several ways. By law, the SAF has to publish its balance sheets. In addition, the Vasco da Gama club will have two members on the SAF Board of Directors and one member on the SAF Supervisory Board, which will have three members.

The member-supporter program will be fully migrated to SAF, with the same plans and benefits. 777 is a company that also deals in entertainment. You can be sure that she will bring to the supporter the best in the world so that the fan is faithful to the plan.

How does the club intend to disclose contract information?

– It is our priority to provide absolute transparency so that Vasco can make their decision informed and completely calm about their decision. It is the first time that a Brazilian club has held a public hearing with its fans, live, eye to eye, to clarify any doubts. We will put all the answers on the website. And if Vasco residents still have doubts, they can send them by e-mail. But it is necessary to understand that we have strategic clauses that need to be preserved. It’s a competitive environment and we don’t want our competitors to know.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!