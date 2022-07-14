Vegan Natalie Portman Reveals Chris Hemsworth’s Cute Attitude Before Kissing Recording; watch

The promotion of “Thor: Love and Thunder” is in full swing and Natalie Portman is also doing her part! Earlier this week, the star, who plays Jane Foster in the production, gave an interview to Capital Breakfast, on British radio Capital FM, and revealed an attitude beyond cute that co-star Chris Hemsworth had. behind the scenes of the film.

When asked about what it’s like to work with the interpreter of the God of Thunder, the blonde didn’t spare praise for Chris. “Is there any habit that would discourage someone from liking him?” wanted to know radio broadcaster Roman Kemp. “He is very nice. He is really a great guy”said the actress. “The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. Chris eats meat, like, every half hour.”revealed Portman.

The Australian actor recently said that he consumed ten meals a day, all with large amounts of meat, to maintain the physique of the Marvel character. However, he avoided the ingredient out of respect for the actress. “He’s so considerate. And that’s not something that makes me mad, I don’t care [se meus colegas de elenco comem carne], but he was just being considerate. He is a very good person”continued Natalie, drawing sighs from the presenters.

The story surprised even Tessa Thompson, who is also a part of the film. “I did not know that! He’s so sweet”she exclaimed. “He was very polite” inferred the Oscar winner. “I didn’t even know he could live without meat. He eats bison in the morning.” joked the interpreter of Valkyrie, making the group burst into laughter.

strict diet

In a post on his Instagram, Hemsworth revealed that he ingested about 4500 calories a day to reach the Asgardian’s body. According to physical trainer Luke Zocchi, the blonde also followed an intense and highly specialized exercise routine. “What I think is I’m going to eat until you get sick”, said Chris about his diet. Luke also joked that working with the actor is like “training a thoroughbred horse”.

Natalie, meanwhile, also got stronger for the role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In the plot, Jane Foster transforms into the superhero “Mighty Thor”, after becoming worthy to wield Mjölnir, the magical hammer of the God of Thunder. “It is quite unusual and wonderful to be tasked with getting bigger as a woman”said Natalie, in a chat with The Sunday Times.

“Most of the body transformations that we are asked to do [nos filmes] should be as small as possible, and there is an emotional and sociological correlation to that.”she assessed. “I turned 40 while shooting the movie, and it was an incredible moment in my life to say, ‘You’re going to be the strongest, fittest version of yourself’”he concluded.