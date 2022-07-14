Want to work with metaverse? No need to understand technology

Surely you have heard of the metaverse in cryptocurrencies. The virtual world has gained more and more attention in the news and offers great opportunities. In fact, there are highly sought after professionals who can work directly in the area. Discover 8 careers to work with metaverse and decentralized concepts. In fact, some of them do not even need in-depth knowledge of technologies.

Metaverse: how is work in the area?

The areas to work with Metaverse are broad, although most are information technology oriented. After all, jobs for the digital world need people who know how to deal with codes and design, for example. However, not all require in-depth knowledge in the area.

In addition, applied knowledge in the field of marketing is required. In short, they are the same professions that exist in the traditional work environment. The big difference is that some familiarity with the topic of technology and virtual reality is expected.

It is worth looking to specialize in some of the areas outlined in the list below. The market in the sector is new and continues to expand rapidly. All the aforementioned work areas have a wide range of vacancies around the world. More than that, salaries can be very interesting in many situations.

Check out the careers enabled to work with Metaverse

programmers; Software Engineers; Development of mobile and fixed networks; designers; Specialists in metaverse law; Product and marketing manager; Storytelling (storytellers); System security and cyber security.

All careers to work with the metaverse are on the rise and there are great courses available on the market. Just remember that, in addition to theoretical expertise, it is important to practice and present concrete achievements of your skills.

The technology market tends to focus more on the technical capacity of the professional than on his theoretical framework. The secret to being an expert in the area is to practice and exercise all knowledge to be able to solve problems.