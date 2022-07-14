Whale sends $69 million in bitcoin and pays only 5 dollars in fee

A bitcoin whale gave an example of the use of digital currency this Tuesday (12), by sending US$ 69 million and paying a simple fee of 5 dollars. With the transaction, the large address shows that the network continues to operate with a large advantage over the traditional financial system.

The transaction was detected after a Coinbase customer requested a withdrawal to a wallet in his possession. In recent days, several users have requested withdrawals from exchanges, fearing problems on the platforms with the market crash and the insolvency of many businesses.

As the bitcoin blockchain is transparent, anyone interested in tracking the details of the transaction can see that the shipment has been successful.

Bitcoin whale sends thousands of coins and pays only 5 dollars fee

Early Tuesday morning, a whale movement alert caught the attention of the Bitcoin community as $69 million was sent over the network.

According to the alert, this amount refers to 3,492 BTCs sent, in a transfer that left Coinbase to an unknown wallet.

According to information from Blockstream, what stands out most about this shipment is the fee paid for the transaction, which was a paltry $5.73.

In the conversion of values ​​to Real, this indicates that the user of the Bitcoin network paid BRL 31.00 to move BRL 376 million. With more than 70 confirmations on the network after a few hours, this one is considered definitive and irreversible.

After sending the amounts over the network, the whale again created a transaction for other smaller addresses, distributing the sum in less than an hour and paying US$ 15 dollars this time. Anyway, the case shows how interesting the technology is, which allows sending millions quickly and at a low cost.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened.

If you think that this whale was smarter than the others, this is not quite true, as large transactions often occur over the network at a low cost.

In 2020, for example, another Bitcoin whale sent 2 billion reais and paid only R$ 16.36 in fees, when more than 46,000 BTCs were transacted through the network at once, days after the last halving took place.

In recent days, those responsible for validating transactions, miners, have been operating under strong pressure with a drop in revenue from their activity. Even so, large transactions with low costs continue to be normally processed by the world’s main decentralized network.