What is Jägermeister? Discover the drink often used in cocktails

Best known as an ingredient in cocktails around the globe, Jägermeister is a German aperitif liqueur based on 56 herbs, fruits, roots, spices, among other botanical ingredients, created during the World Wars and produced on a large scale in the European country since 1935.

But, after all, what is so potent in the drink that led a 23-year-old South African to lose his life after facing a dangerous challenge that made him drink a bottle in just two minutes?

How did it come about?

Literally, Jägermeister means “master hunter”. Legend has it spread by the label that production began with Curt Mast, son of Wilhelm Mast, a well-known vinegar producer from Wolfenbüttel, a town in Lower Saxony. He perfected the recipe over the years in the process of taking over the family business.

A hunting enthusiast, he baptized the product with its current name, created his coat of arms with the deer inspired by the story of Saint Huberto, patron saint of hunters, and forever linked the drink with the practice.

In 1934, when it was already being consumed more informally in hunting circles in Germany, the liqueur gained the nickname “Göring-Schnaps”, in reference to Hermann Göring, head of the Third Reich’s master hunters.

Image: Playback/Twitter

Its country origins are not just in the mythology behind the product: it really is a blend of botanical ingredients, according to the manufacturer, and has a unique aroma of star anise, citrus and clover. On the other hand, the palate would be “velvety”, according to the experts of the Wolfenbüttel cellars.

However, the legend that there is deer blood in the mix is ​​untrue — at least according to the producers. According to experts heard by the British newspaper “The Telegraph”, blood would not ferment properly with the other ingredients to reach the result known today.

A “dangerous” taste?

While the Wall Street Journal once called Jägermeister a “sleepy brand”, users on the Reddit platform compare it to a sweetened cough syrup. Its inviting taste may be the reason behind cases of abuse of the drink.

In 1997, The Washington Post reported a case of alcohol poisoning of students at a fraternity at Louisiana State University, who mixed the liqueur with Bacardi rum and Crown Royal whiskey. The extensively consumed cocktail led to one student’s death and three others to the hospital.

The Jägermeister Mule drink Image: Reproduction

Despite these stories with a tragic ending, Jägermeister is part of a subtype of liqueur considered “digestive”, according to the specialist magazine “VinePair”. In practice, this means that this is a low-alcohol drink created to, as the name suggests, aid in the digestion process.

For comparison, Jägermeister has 35% alcohol by volume. A Skol beer has 4.6%, according to Ambev, while a Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskey has 40%. French absinthe La Boheme has 60%.

Therefore, it is considered quite versatile and can accompany the most varied menus of bars and parties. However, its manufacturer guides its best tasting in shots – and not by the “litrão” – extremely cold, with an ideal temperature of -18ºC.

That is, the secret to not getting sick (or worse) is not to exaggerate the dose.

Why is it so popular?

Consumed for decades by the Germans — in 1973, the brand even sponsored the German national football team —, it became popular thanks to its incorporation into parties (and later bars and movies) across the US in the 90s, where it had been circulating for about 20 years. years thanks to the well-known importer Sidney Frank, who went on to promote it as a “young” drink.

It was also at this time, according to the American website Mashed, that the main cocktail based on “Jäger” appeared, the “Jäger Bomb”, which consists of a dose of Jägermeister soaked in Red Bull. Since then, the label has teamed up with rock bands and racing competitions, such as Formula 1, in a move to remain as vigorous and vibrant as its inception.