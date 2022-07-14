WhatsApp releases “banned emojis” to react in messages

This week, WhatsApp made an announcement that got many people excited. The ability to react to messages within the app has reached a new level and it is now possible to use even banned emojis.

A few months ago, WhatsApp was working on an update. The goal was to listen to users one more time. Now, you can react to messages using any emoji. This means that even banned emojis can be used by everyone using the messaging platform.

Initially, the information came from the website specializing in WhatsApp news, WABetaInfo, but it was recently confirmed by the company. According to the text, the new tool that allows you to react with banned emojis was detected in the beta version of the application a few months ago. Thus, only the platform’s official testers could have access to the feature at this time.

However, since Monday (11), users of the common version of the app have already started to receive the notification on their screens. In other words, the resource has been put into practice.

Emojis banned for reaction on WhatsApp are released

Until then, before this new messenger update, only 6 types of common emoji could be used to react to messages. However, now any existing emoji can be used for the same purpose, even banned emojis.

When reacting to a message, the user checks the complete list of the famous faces and icons available in the navigation. This is a request from users who seek greater freedom on chat platforms and social networks.

New is available in Brazil

Although it is already active, WhatsApp is gradually releasing the feature and there are still devices that have not received the news. WhatsApp has not yet announced when all registered users on the platform will have access.

What is known is that development has come to an end and no longer belongs exclusively to the beta version.

This is one of the novelties that WhatsApp has launched this year for its “customers”. The platform is one of the most offering new features over time, and this has already become something to be expected.