Why have cellphone screens grown so much in the last 10 years?

Cell phones have gotten bigger since Canaltech debuted on July 12, 2012. If you’re at least 15 years old, you may have noticed how devices have gone from small toys to compact computers capable of performing almost any task in the palm of your hand. And this trend of larger displays did not happen in vain. In this special article we decipher the evolution in the size of the screens of the devices that accompany us every day.

When we talk about evolution—both electronic and biological—we see that it is not just a factor that determines evolutionary change and trends over the years. Instead, several turning points happen for us to get to where we are today.

Thus, it was not just the demand for larger cell phones that made comfortable smartphones with screens of just 3.5 inches reach monstrous sizes that today easily surpass the 6-inch range. We’ll go through some of the key factors that, taken together, have transformed the smartphone experience over the past decade.

Graph shows average screen size increase on cell phones since the launch of the iPhone in 2007 (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

Popularity in content consumption

Even before cell phones stopped costing a fortune and spread through more affordable price ranges, companies already realized that users were spending more and more time with smartphones in hand and eyes glued to small screens.

Thinking of conquering consumers who were looking for large cell phones to play games and watch movies, series and videos, and who at the same time had no interest in purchasing a tablet exclusively for this, manufacturers began to design larger cell phones, with Samsung being one of the great precursors. from the category that in 2012 was rudely called “phablets”.

In 10 years, devices that were considered big enough to have a category of their own became small (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

Combining the words “smartphone” and “tablet”, news sites, cellphone manufacturers and consumers began to take a liking to the phabletswith the term becoming extremely popular from 2012 to 2015, and finally falling out of use after we all realized how unnecessary it was to call large cell phones in such a way when virtually all models were already moving towards the standard.

Even so, the word phablet was intended to make it clear that this was not a simple cell phone, it was a big smartphone that you always dreamed of doing more.

Larger screens made it easier to view content in games, movies and videos, as well as offering readability in books and articles, as well as more agile navigation supporting multitasking by splitting the screen in two.

The Lumia 1520 was one of the top phablets of the year 2013, sharing the spot with the cheaper Lumia 1320, the Galaxy Note 3 and the gigantic Xperia Z Ultra. The Sony model, in turn, has dimensions that easily surpass large 2022 cell phones, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

More advanced cameras take up space

Galaxy S22 Ultra has more cameras, bigger sensors and more powerful lenses than the Galaxy S3 launched in 2012 — plus a much more refined look (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

When we talk about the evolution of electronic devices, we always hear comments about how technology has become small and advanced, and clearly this is true. But when we focus on smartphone cameras, size matters and bigger is always better.

Among the most powerful cell phones of 2012 there were models like the iPhone 5 and Galaxy S3, both with just a rear camera, sensor with 8 MP resolution and size of approximately 1/3 inch.

With advances in the last ten years, smartphones have gotten bigger and companies have become interested in bringing more cameras to devices — the Nokia 9 Pureview with five rear cameras was released in 2019, for example.

Photographic sensors have also gotten bigger in recent years, with Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xperia 1 IV using 1-inch-sized main sensors, larger than those present in recent phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

We also see major imaging advances year after year, whether physically with ever-larger sensors or by software, with artificial intelligence optimizing image enhancement with amazing results.

Today the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a triple camera set of 12 MP and main sensor with a size of 1/1.65 inch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra offers four rear cameras and a 108MP main sensor measuring 1/1.33 inch — plus a periscopic lens that also takes up considerable space.

The current record-breaking smartphones in image sensor size are the Xperia 1 IV, where Sony has repositioned the 1-inch sensor from the professional camera lineup, and the Xiaomi 12s Ultra, with a 1-inch sensor designed by Sony specifically for smartphones.

The balance between high resolution and good pixel density

Image compares screen resolution of iPhone 5 launched in 2012 and iPhone 13 Pro Max launched in 2021 (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

Finally, one of the main and most visible changes in the last ten years is the presence of high resolution screens and high pixel density in smartphones.

While most devices still adopted HD resolution, nowadays most releases have a Full HD resolution screen. The first smartphone with a 1080p quality screen was the HTC J Butterfly, released in October 2012.

Ten years later and 4K resolution still hasn’t spread to mobile devices. The fault lies in the higher power consumption and processing, in addition to the high cost of producing Ultra HD panels in compact formats.

A smartphone like the Galaxy A03 with 6.5 inches and HD resolution has around 270 ppi (pixels per inch). The Galaxy S22 Plus, with 6.6″ and Full HD resolution, has 393 ppi. The Xperia 1 IV with 6.5″ screen and 4K resolution has a density of 643 ppi.

Currently the only company that insists on launching cell phones with 4K screens is Sony.

In 2015 the company announced the Xperia Z5 Premium as first cell phone with 4K display. Two years later, the Japanese company launched the Xperia XZ Premium as first phone with 4K display and HDR. Two more years later, in 2019, the Xperia 1 was another milestone in the company’s history, consolidating itself as a the first mobile phone with 4K resolution OLED screen.

Smartphones will grow more?

The question that remains is: if companies are no longer increasing the size of smartphone screens, will they still grow? The answer is yes. “How?”, you might ask yourself. folding.

Thanks to the OLED screen, devices can go from smartphones to compact tablets with little effort from users.

Foldable smartphones are the newest trend on the market. The OLED display is extremely versatile and malleable, allowing the panel to be curved with ease without compromising image quality.

Since 2019, we see mobile devices with flexible screens being launched, and more and more launches are vying for consumer attention. Companies like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi are already turning the idea into reality.

Foldable phones should maintain smartphone screen growth rate thanks to variable panel sizes in tablet state (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Thus, smartphones with more than one screen can take advantage of a larger internal display — as is the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — or even offer a bolder vision such as the Huawei Mate Xs 2, whose 6.5-inch screen is turns to 7.8 inches when the device is opened.

In addition to folding ones, companies develop so-called “rollable screens” that curve inside the smartphone’s body and offer a simpler look without having to split the device in two.

At the same time, this type of screen has gears to unroll the panel and expand the useful area of ​​the display, transforming the smartphone into a compact tablet with just one touch.

Smartphones with rollable screens could also become a trend in the coming years (Image: Reproduction/Brandon Le Proktor)

The last 10 years in the smartphone market have been exciting, with great events, disastrous debuts and technologies that still promise, which makes us even more excited for the next decade of Canaltech’s life.

How will technology be when we celebrate Canaltech’s 20th anniversary? Will smartphones be a thing of the past? Have we replaced cell phones with smart glasses? Will the metaverse become a reality? It’s wait and see.