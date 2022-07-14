Why New Harry Potter Movie Needs Daniel Radcliffe

It’s not a good time for the Harry Potter franchise on the big screen. The saga has already had great success, but it doesn’t manage to make the same impact today.

Fantastic Beasts movies have not won over audiences as much. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret, for example, was a huge box office failure.

For many fans, a good way to solve the whole problem is an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

However, it might be a little early for that. At the same time, it is not impossible for it to actually happen.

If it does, one thing is for sure: Daniel Radcliffe needs to be involved. It’s the only way to make the project succeed.

Daniel Radcliffe needs to return as Harry Potter

The role of Harry Potter is not like that of a superhero, or like that of James Bond. These characters can be played by various actors over the years.

But Daniel Radcliffe is so attached to the role that anyone else like the character would be immediately estranged.

The same is true of Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

An adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child should only happen when all these actors are available.

But again, there is no way of knowing when that will happen. Or even if it will happen. But Hollywood has always been fond of nostalgia, so rest assured that a Harry Potter return isn’t impossible.

Harry Potter movies can be watched on HBO Max.